comscore Upcoming Smartphones to Launch in February 2021 in India | BGR India
News

Upcoming Smartphones to Launch in February 2021 in India

Top Products

Upcoming Smartphones to Launch in February 2021 in India - Check Out list of Upcoming Smartphones to Launch in February 2021 in India at BGR India.

  • Updated: January 27, 2021 2:16 PM IST
realme x7 series india launch feb 4

Realme X7 series India launch on February 4

The year 2021 is bringing lots of smartphones in the Indian market. Companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and many others are planning to launch their flagship and budget segment mobile phones in February 2021 in India. Let’s have a look on the upcoming smartphones to be launched in February 2021 in India. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launching in India on February 4

Xiaomi Mi 11 Series

Last year in December 2020, Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphone Mi 11 in China, which has the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor. Now the company will launch this flagship series worldwide including India, which will also have mid-range mobile Mi 11 Lite. The Mi 11 Lite has recently been seen on the BIS certification website. This indicates that the Mi 11 Lite is set to be launched in India soon. The details of the price of the phone and its specifications is already been leaked. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro will be available on Flipkart

Talking about the specifications of Mi 11 Lite, it will have a 6.67-inch display, whose screen resolution will be 1080×2400 pixels. The company will also launch this smartphone in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage as well as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The Mi 11 Lite will have a Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G processor and is based on the mobile Android 11. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro roundup: India-specific upgrades, prices, and more

Realme 7 Series

Realme has been sharing information related to the launch of Realme X7 series in India for the past several weeks.  Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro handsets were launched in China in September 2020. Now it seems that finally these phones will be launched in India soon. A latest leak has revealed that the phones of the Realme X7 series will launch India on February 4. Madhav Seth, CEO of Realme India has posted a video on Twitter, stating that Realme X7 Pro is coming soon. The video also shows that this smartphone will be of good gaming performance.

Realme X7 specifications

Realme X7 smartphone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. This smartphone has been launched with octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC with Mali-G57 GPU and LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB. Realme X7 has a quad-camera setup including the primary sensor as 64-megapixel, the second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and the third sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait image sensor. The fourth image sensor is a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. This smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme X7 smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery. This smartphone supports 65W fast charging. The Realme X7 smartphone runs on the Realme UI based on Android 10.

Realme X7 Pro Specifications

The Realme X7 Pro smartphone has been launched with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor. This smartphone has a quad rear camera setup including the primary camera as 64-megapixel. The second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The third image sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. This smartphone has a selfie camera of 32-megapixels. Realme X7 Pro smartphone has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Poco M3

Poco is soon to launch a tremendous mobile in the budget segment, named Poco M3. Launched after Poco M2, this phone has a slew of features including 128GB storage along with large screen, powerful processor, triple rear camera setup. This new mobile of Poco will be launched early next month. Poco India has officially released the teaser video of this phone, in which the look and design of the phone has also been revealed. Poco M3 will be launched in India next month i.e. in February.

Poco India has posted a teaser video of POCO M3 on its YouTube channel. The company has shown the display, design, as well as the merits of its gaming performance in the video. Although there’s no information about the launch date of the phone, but the sharing of this video has made it clear that the company will announce the launch date of the phone very soon.

Redmi Note 10 Series

The company is expected to launch Redmi Note 10 series in India in February. For the first time, the smartphone has been teased by the company’s general manager Lew Weibing through a Weibo post. Redmi Note 10 has been listed many times on certification websites. The phone has been listed on many other websites including BIS, FCC, IMDA.

According to leaked report, the Redmi Note 10 series mobile can be launched in 3 storage variants and with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC processor. This series smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup with a 5,050mAh battery, whose primary sensor will be 64 megapixels.

Oppo F19

The Oppo F19 series smartphone can be launched in February in India. According to leaked reports, the company can also launch its upcoming lineup under the name Oppo F21. Oppo introduced the F-17 series in the Indian market 6 months ago.  Now the company is preparing for the launch of the OPPO F19 and F19 Pro inside the F-series, which may be in February 2021.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 27, 2021 2:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 27, 2021 2:16 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11
MIUI 12 based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
108MP+13MP+5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Apple Watch Black Utility Collection limited edition watch launched
Wearables
Apple Watch Black Utility Collection limited edition watch launched
Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new

News

Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new

FAU-G launch: Top 5 things to know

Gaming

FAU-G launch: Top 5 things to know

Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally

News

Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro could miss out on periscope zoom cameras this year

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro could miss out on periscope zoom cameras this year

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new

Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro could miss out on periscope zoom cameras this year

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro confirmed to arrive on February 4: Know details

Apple iOS 14.4 for iPhone, iPad unveiled: Here's how to install

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

FAU-G first impressions: Is it a Indian PUBG Mobile rival?

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro roundup: India upgrades, prices, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Upcoming Smartphones to Launch in February 2021 in India | BGR India

Top Products

Upcoming Smartphones to Launch in February 2021 in India | BGR India
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro confirmed to arrive on February 4: Know details

News

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro confirmed to arrive on February 4: Know details
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro roundup: India upgrades, prices, and more

Features

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro roundup: India upgrades, prices, and more
Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here

News

Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here
Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

News

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X7 5G और Realme X7 Pro 5G भारत में 4 फरवरी को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स की डिटेल

FAUG Game को मिला जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स, मात्र एक दिन में हुआ इतना ज्यादा डाउनलोड

Motorola Edge S स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 64MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

108MP कैमरे वाले Xiaomi Mi 10 का एक और सस्ता वेरिएंट जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Facebook Data Leak : Telegram पर बेचे जा रहे हैं 50 करोड़ फेसबुक यूजर के मोबाइल नंबर

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

News

Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new
News
Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new
Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally

News

Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro could miss out on periscope zoom cameras this year

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro could miss out on periscope zoom cameras this year
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro confirmed to arrive on February 4: Know details

News

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro confirmed to arrive on February 4: Know details
Apple iOS 14.4 for iPhone, iPad unveiled: Here's how to install

News

Apple iOS 14.4 for iPhone, iPad unveiled: Here's how to install

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers