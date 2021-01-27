Upcoming Smartphones to Launch in February 2021 in India | BGR India

The year 2021 is bringing lots of smartphones in the Indian market. Companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and many others are planning to launch their flagship and budget segment mobile phones in February 2021 in India. Let’s have a look on the upcoming smartphones to be launched in February 2021 in India. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launching in India on February 4

Xiaomi Mi 11 Series

Last year in December 2020, Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphone Mi 11 in China, which has the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor. Now the company will launch this flagship series worldwide including India, which will also have mid-range mobile Mi 11 Lite. The Mi 11 Lite has recently been seen on the BIS certification website. This indicates that the Mi 11 Lite is set to be launched in India soon. The details of the price of the phone and its specifications is already been leaked.

Talking about the specifications of Mi 11 Lite, it will have a 6.67-inch display, whose screen resolution will be 1080×2400 pixels. The company will also launch this smartphone in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage as well as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The Mi 11 Lite will have a Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G processor and is based on the mobile Android 11.

Realme 7 Series

Realme has been sharing information related to the launch of Realme X7 series in India for the past several weeks. Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro handsets were launched in China in September 2020. Now it seems that finally these phones will be launched in India soon. A latest leak has revealed that the phones of the Realme X7 series will launch India on February 4. Madhav Seth, CEO of Realme India has posted a video on Twitter, stating that Realme X7 Pro is coming soon. The video also shows that this smartphone will be of good gaming performance.

Realme X7 specifications

Realme X7 smartphone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. This smartphone has been launched with octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC with Mali-G57 GPU and LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB. Realme X7 has a quad-camera setup including the primary sensor as 64-megapixel, the second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and the third sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait image sensor. The fourth image sensor is a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. This smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme X7 smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery. This smartphone supports 65W fast charging. The Realme X7 smartphone runs on the Realme UI based on Android 10.

Can you guess the performance scores of #realmeX7Pro? RT & reply using #XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/El4WLYPhHL — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 22, 2021

Realme X7 Pro Specifications

The Realme X7 Pro smartphone has been launched with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor. This smartphone has a quad rear camera setup including the primary camera as 64-megapixel. The second camera sensor is an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The third image sensor is a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. This smartphone has a selfie camera of 32-megapixels. Realme X7 Pro smartphone has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Poco M3

Poco is soon to launch a tremendous mobile in the budget segment, named Poco M3. Launched after Poco M2, this phone has a slew of features including 128GB storage along with large screen, powerful processor, triple rear camera setup. This new mobile of Poco will be launched early next month. Poco India has officially released the teaser video of this phone, in which the look and design of the phone has also been revealed. Poco M3 will be launched in India next month i.e. in February.

Poco India has posted a teaser video of POCO M3 on its YouTube channel. The company has shown the display, design, as well as the merits of its gaming performance in the video. Although there’s no information about the launch date of the phone, but the sharing of this video has made it clear that the company will announce the launch date of the phone very soon.

Redmi Note 10 Series

The company is expected to launch Redmi Note 10 series in India in February. For the first time, the smartphone has been teased by the company’s general manager Lew Weibing through a Weibo post. Redmi Note 10 has been listed many times on certification websites. The phone has been listed on many other websites including BIS, FCC, IMDA.

According to leaked report, the Redmi Note 10 series mobile can be launched in 3 storage variants and with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC processor. This series smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup with a 5,050mAh battery, whose primary sensor will be 64 megapixels.

Oppo F19

I've learnt that OPPO will launch its next F series — most likely F19 and F19 Pro — in India next month i.e. in February 2021. Given the irregular naming, this can also be called F21 instead but that's simply a hunch. #OPPO #OPPOF19Pro https://t.co/cg4n3ukmNa pic.twitter.com/gotOG1scL9 — Tushar Mehta 🤳 (@thetymonbay) January 20, 2021

The Oppo F19 series smartphone can be launched in February in India. According to leaked reports, the company can also launch its upcoming lineup under the name Oppo F21. Oppo introduced the F-17 series in the Indian market 6 months ago. Now the company is preparing for the launch of the OPPO F19 and F19 Pro inside the F-series, which may be in February 2021.