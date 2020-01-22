We are barely a month into 2020, and we already know the list of upcoming smartphones that will launch in 2020. While Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy S20 series on February 11, Xiaomi is said to unveil its Mi 10 series at MWC 2020 in February. Apart from these brands, OnePlus is also expected to launch its latest OnePlus 8 phone in May 2020. Google is likely to unveil its Pixel 4a phone at its developer conference in May 2020.

Xiaomi and Realme just recently announced that they will launch phones with new Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset in 2020. If rumors are to be believed, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone will be launched in Q1 2020. This Redmi phone will first make its debut in China, and then in India. A lot of these phones will also be launched in India. Xiaomi is also expected to launch Redmi K30 in India soon. Apart from these smartphone makers, other brands like LG, Nokia, and Huawei will also be launching new handsets this year. If you are excited about phones that will launch soon, then check out the list of top upcoming smartphones launching in 2020.

Top Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus, Apple phones to launch in 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 launch on February 11, 2020

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S20 series smartphones on February 11 in San Francisco. This is one of the upcoming smartphones from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is expected to offer a 120Hz punch-hole AMOLED display, and it will support Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. The handset could feature a 6.2-inch 20:9 3200 x 1440 pixels display. There is 128GB internal storage that can be expanded via an SD card to up to 1TB.

The phone is expected to pack a 12-megapixel main camera lens. The setup could also include a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The camera setup will have a 3x optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. There is support for up to 8K at 30fps. The Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 10-megapixel front camera that can shoot 4K at up to 60fps. The phone could feature a 4,000mAh battery and IP68 water-resistance. It will ship with Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

It is likely to pack a Snapdragon 865 chipset in the US market. Samsung is likely to add an Exynos 990 chipset in the European market. Both will be integrated with 5G modems. The Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus could sport a 5,000mAh battery manufactured by LG. It is likely to offer a punch hole, which will be placed at the center of the panel, similar to the Galaxy Note 10.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro launch on February 11, 2020

The Mi 10 is one of the upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi, and Mi 10 launch will take place on February 11, 2020. The handset will feature a quad-camera setup, including a main 108-megapixel lens. The camera setup could also include a 20-megapixel, a 12-megapixel, and a 5-megapixel lens. These will most likely be used as telephoto, ultra-wide-angle, and depth-sensing lenses. The Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to also feature the 108-megapixel starring quad-camera setup. However, here the three other lenses used are of 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.

Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will likely feature a design similar to the Mi 9, with the camera setups in the top left of the back. Additionally, the Mi 10 will also likely be the cheapest device featuring the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Other leaked information we have so far on the standard Mi 10 include the presence of a 4,500mAh battery and 66W fast charging. The phone could have a punch-hole setup on the front and an OLED display, likely with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite launch in May 2020 (expected)

This is one of the upcoming smartphones from OnePlus. It will reportedly launch its latest OnePlus 8 series in May 2020. As per leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite will offer a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will be equipped with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display. The devices could feature a modern punch-hole display design. The Pro and standard variant will boast 120Hz refresh rate. Its Lite version could settle for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Internally, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is expected to incorporate a Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and X55 5G modem. There will also be up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. However, OnePlus 8 Lite could have the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The OnePlus 8 camera setup is likely to include a 64-megapixel main camera, a telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The OnePlus 8 Pro, however, is likely to add a fourth lens which could be a 3D ToF sensor. The company’s OnePlus 8 series will run Android 10 OS with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 8 could come with a starting price of around CNY 3,699, which is roughly Rs 37,500 in India. The OnePlus 8 Pro could start at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 51,000), whereas its Lite version could be priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 30,400).

Apple iPhone SE 2 launch in March 2020 (expected)

Apple is rumored to launch the much-awaited iPhone SE 2 in March 2020, and its one of the upcoming smartphones from the brand. If not in March, the company is expected to unveil the phone in September 2020. It will reportedly be called the Apple iPhone SE 2, or the iPhone 9. However, it is also possible that the iPhone SE 2 and the iPhone 9 end up being two separate devices. The iPhone SE 2 will carry the design from the iPhone 8 launched in 2017. The new phone will reportedly feature a 4.7-inch screen. The iPhone 8, which is still selling for $449 (roughly Rs 31,950), might be discontinued after the iPhone SE 2 launches.

The new iPhone is also expected to bring back Touch ID. Apple could either use the fingerprint recognition service in the home button or use an in-display fingerprint scanner. The former is more likely if Apple sticks with a small 4.7-inch screen. The phone is also expected to use the same Apple A13 Bionic processor used in the iPhone 11.

Huawei P40 launch in Q1 2020

Huawei will reportedly take the wraps off its latest Huawei P40 series in Europe in Q1 2020. The company’s CEO Richard Yu has asserted that the new Huawei series will be released in March 2020. The Huawei P40 series will boast a display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. The Huawei P40 could sport a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. It will run at 2K resolution. Powering the device will be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 SoC. Also on offer will be up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography, the device is likely to equip a five-sensor camera setup produced with Leica. The setup could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. These will be accompanied by dedicated macro and ToF sensors. The device could ship with the company’s HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google’s Android OS. It could also offer a 5,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launch in Q1 2020

Xiaomi could launch its Redmi 9 smartphone in Q1 2020. This is one of the upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi. This Redmi phone will first be launched in China, and then in India. The exact launch date of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is currently unknown. A recent leak suggests that the Redmi 9 will come with a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, a 6.6-inch Dot notch display, and up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The rest of the details are still under wraps. To recall, the Redmi 8 was launched in October this year. The Redmi 8 is currently available for Rs 7,999 in India.

Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a XL launch in May 2020 (expected)

Nothing much has been leaked about the Pixel phones yet. But we know that a compact Pixel 4a and a slightly bigger Pixel 4a XL will be on offer. Like last year, there is a chance where the Pixel 4a and XL model will be launched at Google I/O 2020 developer conference. The Pixel 4a is rumored to feature a 5.81-inch display, and leaked renders suggest that the phone will support a hole-punch display. There will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphones are expected to come with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Being budget Pixels, they are likely to run on a mid-tier chipset. We expect it to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series, either 730 or 765 with an integrated 5G modem. In the photography department, a 12.2-megapixel snapper is likely to be in tow.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launch on February 11, 2020

The Galaxy Z Flip is one of the upcoming smartphones from Samsung. The company is expected to launch its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone alongside the Galaxy 20 aka Galaxy S11 series on February 11, 2020. The device will reportedly feature a 3,300mAh battery. The Galaxy Z Flip is likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. The chipset and battery combination should give the phone about as much power as say, the Galaxy S10.

While certainly a small battery for the year, the Galaxy Z Flip’s battery is still bigger than the only other clamshell phone we know – The Moto Razr 2019. The Moto Razr has an even smaller 2,510mAh battery. Further, it is also expected that the Galaxy Z Flip will be cheaper than the Moto Razr 2019. If this is the case, the Z Flip will be both cheaper and more powerful than its Motorola rival.

Apple iPhone 12 launch in September 2020

Apple is expected to launch its latest iPhone 12 series in September 2020. The company is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Max Pro. The anticipated iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will come with a 6.1-inch display, and 12 Pro Max may sport a 6.7-inch display. If rumors are to be believed, the company will increase the iPhone 12 series RAM to 6GB. However, not all iPhone 12 series devices will sport 6GB RAM.

A report noted that all the upcoming Apple iPhones will come with OLED screen panels. As per a report, 6.7-inch iPhone will feature a triple rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB RAM. As per past reports, the iPhone will likely come with 5G towards the high-end models. Some reports also noted that the company may switch away from its lightning port to a more standard USB Type-C. Beyond this, the iPhone 12 series is likely to feature general revisions.

Realme 6 series launch in Q1 2020 (rumored)

As per reports, Realme is looking to launch the new Realme 6 series alongside Realme U2 and Realme C3 smartphones in the first quarter of 2020. The four Realme smartphones with model number RMX2020, RMX2030, RMX2040, and RMX2061 have recently bagged BIS certification. These are likely to be the Realme 6 series of smartphones that may reportedly come with marketing names as Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and possibly a Realme 6i.

Recently, alleged Realme 6 price and live images were leaked online. The new smartphone series does appear to leap to the penta-camera setup. With the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, the company made a leap to quad-camera system. It might be making a leap to the penta-camera setup with an updated processor. The alleged leaked images of the Realme 6 also showcase the front of the device with a to punch-hole display. It was seen with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The smartphone was reportedly in the testing phase as one of the devices in the image was running the AOSP version of Android. Some other details like the ColorOS version were blurred out.

