Upcoming Smartwatch to be launch in India in 2020

In this post, we are going to discuss the best Upcoming smartwatches to be launch in India in 2020. Some of the most anticipated smartwatches are from Apple, Timex, Xiaomi, and Oppo. These smartwatches are getting popular these days because of the increasing demand in the market. Some of the smartwatches were going to release in the first segment of 2020. But due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the companies couldn’t launch them on time.

Here is the list of Upcoming Smartwatch to be launch in India 2020:

Oppo Smartwatch

Oppo’s Smartwatch is launch with a square dial like Xiaomi Mi Watch. Last year, Oppo Vice President Brian Shen made a post on the Chinese social site Weibo, when Xiaomi was accused of copying the design of Apple Watch 5 Series 5 on Mi Watch. A leak of Digital Chat Stations states that the ECG function will also be there in Oppo’s Smartwatch. The Heart rate monitor will work in such a way that it helps in graphing the pattern of heartbeat, and any change in it can be detected. Premium smart wearables like Apple Watch Series 5 and Samsung Galaxy Active 2 also offer this feature. Oppo can compete by keeping the price of its smartwatch low.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

Xiaomi Mi Smartwatch its launch in China, and we are eagerly waiting for it to be launch in India. This Smartwatch features 1.78 inches AMOLED display along with waterproof and fitness tracking features. Xiaomi Mi Watch powers by 570 mAh battery capacity and has a flat rectangular design. It has a heart rate tracker, sleep quality measurement, hours slept calculation and activity-inactivity calculation.

Withings ScanWatch

Withings ScanWatch detects heart rate and other medical conditions like sleep apnea and heart arrhythmia. It is a stylish looking smartwatch. There are two versions of this Smartwatch- 38mm, and 42mm. Both the variants support 30 days battery life along with ECG readings. Withings ScanWatch is still waiting for FDA approval for calculating the sleep feature.

Amazfit Bip S

Amazfit Bip S looks like an apple watch, but it has an overtly plastic build. It is a basic-looking watch with a PAI health score from Mio. This upcoming Smartwatches to be launch in India in 2020 comes with water-resistance up to 5ATM and battery life up to 40 days. The Amazfit Bip S is launch in the USA. It has a 176 x 176 resolution display and is thin and light, weighing just 31g. The color options available for the USA market is black, white, bright pink, and an orange and blue two-tone model. The Smartwatch is cheap for USA customers as it costs $70. There’s an improved sensor that will reduce power consumption. There’s an in-built GPS, and a new swimming mode will calculate your stroke times and stroke rates.

Timex Ironman R300

If you are looking for a Retro look Smartwatch, then Timex Ironman R300 edition is the best option. This Upcoming Smartwatches to be launch in India in 2020 comes with a big sports tech, moving GPS, and a super-low price. There are 20 hours of GPS tracking, and you can also schedule your training timing, for example, running, cycling, and walking. Like other smartwatch mentions above, Timex Ironman R300 comes with heart rate monitor and 30m water resistance.