comscore Upcoming Smartwatch to be launch in India in 2020
News

Upcoming Smartwatch to be launch in India 2020

Top Products

These upcoming smartwatches are getting popular these days because of the increasing demand in the market. Read more about Upcoming Smartwatch to be launch in India in 2020.

  • Updated: April 8, 2020 7:06 PM IST
upcoming smartwatch

upcoming smartwatch

In this post, we are going to discuss the best Upcoming smartwatches to be launch in India in 2020. Some of the most anticipated smartwatches are from Apple, Timex, Xiaomi, and Oppo. These smartwatches are getting popular these days because of the increasing demand in the market. Some of the smartwatches were going to release in the first segment of 2020. But due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the companies couldn’t launch them on time.

Related Stories


Here is the list of Upcoming Smartwatch to be launch in India 2020:

Oppo Smartwatch

Oppo’s Smartwatch is launch with a square dial like Xiaomi Mi Watch. Last year, Oppo Vice President Brian Shen made a post on the Chinese social site Weibo, when Xiaomi was accused of copying the design of Apple Watch 5 Series 5 on Mi Watch. A leak of Digital Chat Stations states that the ECG function will also be there in Oppo’s Smartwatch. The Heart rate monitor will work in such a way that it helps in graphing the pattern of heartbeat, and any change in it can be detected. Premium smart wearables like Apple Watch Series 5 and Samsung Galaxy Active 2 also offer this feature. Oppo can compete by keeping the price of its smartwatch low.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

Xiaomi Mi Smartwatch its launch in China, and we are eagerly waiting for it to be launch in India. This Smartwatch features 1.78 inches AMOLED display along with waterproof and fitness tracking features. Xiaomi Mi Watch powers by 570 mAh battery capacity and has a flat rectangular design. It has a heart rate tracker, sleep quality measurement, hours slept calculation and activity-inactivity calculation.

Withings ScanWatch

Withings ScanWatch detects heart rate and other medical conditions like sleep apnea and heart arrhythmia. It is a stylish looking smartwatch. There are two versions of this Smartwatch- 38mm, and 42mm. Both the variants support 30 days battery life along with ECG readings. Withings ScanWatch is still waiting for FDA approval for calculating the sleep feature.

Amazfit Bip S

Amazfit Bip S looks like an apple watch, but it has an overtly plastic build. It is a basic-looking watch with a PAI health score from Mio. This upcoming Smartwatches to be launch in India in 2020 comes with water-resistance up to 5ATM and battery life up to 40 days. The Amazfit Bip S is launch in the USA. It has a 176 x 176 resolution display and is thin and light, weighing just 31g. The color options available for the USA market is black, white, bright pink, and an orange and blue two-tone model. The Smartwatch is cheap for USA customers as it costs $70. There’s an improved sensor that will reduce power consumption. There’s an in-built GPS, and a new swimming mode will calculate your stroke times and stroke rates.

Timex Ironman R300

If you are looking for a Retro look Smartwatch, then Timex Ironman R300 edition is the best option. This Upcoming Smartwatches to be launch in India in 2020 comes with a big sports tech, moving GPS, and a super-low price. There are 20 hours of GPS tracking, and you can also schedule your training timing, for example, running, cycling, and walking. Like other smartwatch mentions above, Timex Ironman R300 comes with heart rate monitor and 30m water resistance.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 8, 2020 6:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 8, 2020 7:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked
News
OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked
OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked

News

OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 accidentally leaked

Laptops

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 accidentally leaked

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online

News

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online

TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges

Telecom

TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked

OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online

Fujifilm India to hold free online photography workshops

ShopClues announces two-day delivery of essential services

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Upcoming Smartwatch to be launch in India in 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Smartwatch to be launch in India in 2020
Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

News

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today
Oppo smartwatch launch set for March 6; design and colors revealed

Wearables

Oppo smartwatch launch set for March 6; design and colors revealed
Oppo smartwatch photo hints at Google Wear OS

Wearables

Oppo smartwatch photo hints at Google Wear OS
Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

News

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

हिंदी समाचार

Bharat Fiber plan की उपलब्धता बढ़ी, 499 में मिलेगा इतना डेटा

Oppo का नया स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 5जी सपोर्ट

फेसबुक ने कपल्स के लिए नया चैटिंग ऐप Tuned लॉन्च किया

लॉकडाउन का पालन सही से नहीं हुआ तो कोरोनावायरस का एक मरीज 30 दिनों में 406 लोगों को कर सकता है संक्रमित : ICMR

LG अगले महीने लॉन्च कर सकती है 'रहस्यमयी' स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review
Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

News

OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked
News
OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked
OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked

News

OnePlus 8 series complete specifications, prices leaked
Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online

News

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger with 40W charging spotted online
Fujifilm India to hold free online photography workshops

News

Fujifilm India to hold free online photography workshops
ShopClues announces two-day delivery of essential services

News

ShopClues announces two-day delivery of essential services