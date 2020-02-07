Valentine’s Day is a day of affection, love, and gifting each other your time. People all over the world celebrate Valentine’s Week with friends, family, and loved ones. Valentine Week has begun, and you are still clueless as to what you can gift your girlfriend or wife on this special Day. Though it is a difficult task to understand how to master a woman’s heart; Every wife and girlfriend have some expectations on this special Day, and you might scare of fulfilling those expectations. Gone are the days when gifting her flowers, dress, or chocolates could make her Valentine’s Day. This time you could make this day special for her by gifting her a Smartphone. Smartphone makers are coming up with best budget Smartphones for your loved ones on Valentine’s Day, and you can look up to some of the E-commerce websites for best price deals.

The distinctive features and color options are increasing an ‘oomph’ factor when you select a smartphone for your wife. So, if you think your wife won’t like the black or grey color smartphone, then you can choose from a variety of color ranges that smartphone makers are offering. You can make hers as well as yours Valentine’s Day special by gifting her the best smartphone that is best in their respective segments too.

List of Best Phones to gift on Valentine’s Day

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro have all the camera settings that your wife would love to explore. The additional features like depth changing effect, light trails, and studio lightning gives cinematic effect to your photos. As everyone knows that how much addicted women are clicking pictures. So, maybe gifting this smartphone could live up to your wife’s mood! It has 13MP + 2MP rear camera and 24MP front-facing camera. You can use the Fingerprint scanner as the shutter button in Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. The feature is handy as it would allow your wife to click her selfies easily.

The best feature that Xiaomi included in its Redmi Note 6 Pro is that there’s an addition of shortcut keys on the lock screen. Mi Home, Mi Remote, and Mi Torch are the shortcut keys that your wife can access without unlocking the phone. There’s a Dual Apps Section in the setting that allows you to create dual apps for social networking apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.21-inch full HD with a curved glass display. If your wife loves to read articles and news, then Reading Mode removes the blue tint from the screen and makes sure it doesn’t stress her eyes during the night. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in four colors, including Black, Blue, Rose Gold, and Red.

OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue:

One Plus 7 Pro in Nebula Color is the ideal and best smartphone to gift your girlfriend or wife on Valentine’s Day. Your wife must have been bitten by a photography and selfie bug as soon as she would have clicked her first selfie. On camera front, One Plus 7 Pro offers 48MP + 8MP + 16MP of Rear camera and 16MP Front camera.

It comes with the main 48 megapixels sensor that captures detailed landscapes during day and night both. The telephoto camera in this smartphone supports 8 megapixel that offers 3X optical zoom, whereas, the 16-megapixel wide-angle camera captures in more details. The phone is powered by 4000mAh battery which lasts for a full day on a single charge every day. The smooth and seamless performance of OnePlus 7 Pro is great for gaming. The phone comes with a 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage and is available in Mirror Grey Color, Almond, and Nebula Blue. OnePlus 7 Pro is the most expensive OnePlus phone till date as it costs Rs 57,999.

The visuals on OnePlus 7 Pro is smoother and responsive as it has display known as ‘Fluid AMOLED’ with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs on Android v9.0 Pie Operating System and powered by Octa core along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

iPhone XR:

Apple’s pride and joy iPhone series are always tempting for any woman, and when its Valentine’s Day, then no other smartphone could bring the happiness on the face of your wife that an iPhone would do. The perfect size to fit the hands of most women, the iPhone XR is comfortable enough when it comes to holding it in hand. The price of iPhone XR is cheaper than iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. If your wife is a heavy phone user, then the battery of iPhone XR would do the needful. The phone supports the battery capacity of 2942mAh. The iPhone XR is faster in terms that it has Apple’s new lightning fast A12 Bionic chip, which means it can support 5 trillion operations per second. What makes this Smartphone more intricate is that it also includes next-gen Neural Engine dedicated to Machine learning. (Oh Man! I wish my husband could gift me such a fantastic phone!)

Does your wife have two phone numbers, and you must be thinking that the iPhone doesn’t have two SIM slots, then you are wrong! Well, iPhone XR comes with the dual-SIM support! So, you can use your physical nano-SIM and an e-SIM. You can be a SPECSAVERS for your wife’s eyes by gifting her an iPhone XR because the phone has an LCD screen with Apple’s True Tone Tech. This feature balances the light on the screen with the color temperature of the light around you which gives less strain to your eyes. iPhone XR has a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with front-facing 7-megapixel along with cinematic video stabilization. The video recording could go up to 4K resolution and Smart HDR, which process the HDR images while clicking.

Xiaomi Poco X2:

Xiaomi’s new Smartphone Poco X2 launched on 4 February 2020. The price of Xiaomi Poco X2 is 15,999, which is a reasonable price to buy a newly launched smartphone for your girlfriend. The phone has an IPS LCD and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 395 PPI pixel density. Xiaomi POCO X2 powers by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and an Octa-Core Processor. The build material of this new Smartphone is supported by Gorilla Glass with a thickness of 8.7mm, a width of 76.6mm, and a weight of 208gms. This new addition in the X series has a bezel-less design and waterdrop notch. The dual SIM POCO X2 powered 4500mAh battery. The phone offers network connectivity of 4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz along with USB Type-C port. Gifting POCO X2 to your girlfriend would be an excellent decision as the phone is a newly launched.

On the camera front, this newly launched Smartphone offers 20 MP + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras along with Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. The Rear camera has feature of 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP. The video shooting features include Continues Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), and Burst mode. Other sensors that POCO X2 include is Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope, and Fingerprint Sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A51:

Samsung Galaxy A51 is a mid-range smartphone for your wife or girlfriend. The phone launched on 29 January 2020. The Smartphone powers by Exynos 9611 SoC and offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Samsung Galaxy A51 powers by a massive 4,000mAh battery and provides support for fast charging as well. The price of this newly launched Smartphone starts with Rs 23,999. On display front, the phone packs a large 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. If your partner loves to take a selfie, then this Smartphone has the Front Facing Punch Hole Camera that acts as a Selfie camera. Other than this, your wife will get a 32 MP Front Camera and a 48+12+5+5 MP Rear Camera along with features like 8 x Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus.

The phone came in Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Pink, and Prism Crush Blue colors.