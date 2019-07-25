Five smartphones that offer great value and specifications

India’s smartphone market is the one where getting a good device at a cheaper price is not a difficulty. Smartphone makers such as Xiaomi and Realme have made it hard for consumers to buy an expensive device. Their budget devices offer so much value that it is hard to argue against them. With these companies refreshing their devices at almost six months basis, most consumers can think of buying a new smartphone once every year and yet not spend a ton of money. If you are in the market for such a device then here are five great choices.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

The Redmi Y3 is emerging as the silent success for Xiaomi in India. The smartphone was launched as a selfie-centric device succeeding the Redmi Y2. However, its overall design, specifications and selfie camera have made it a hit. It might soon emerge as the most successful Redmi Y-series device yet in India. TheRedmi Y3 comes in two storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,999.

The biggest selling point is the 32-megapixel selfie camera placed in a U-shaped notch. It comes in three colors including gradient style blue and red. Powered by Snapdragon 632, the Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display. There is dual 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel AI rear camera setup. There is a 4,000mAh battery and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs MIUI 10 and should be updated to MIUI 11 when it becomes available. It is one of the most affordable smartphones in India with a high-resolution selfie snapper.

Realme C2

Realme has seen a meteoric rise in India’s smartphone market. The company has debuted in the top five smartphone makers list in just one year of operation. Its success can be owed to demand Realme C-series and devices like Realme 2 and Realme 1. The Realme C2 is the second device in the Realme C series and it builds on the success of Realme C1 and Realme C1 (2019). It features a 6.1-inch display with teardop notch and HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB or 3GB RAM and 16GB or 32GB storage. There is dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera. The Realme C2 lacks fingerprint sensor but runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports Dual-SIM connectivity. The 2GB RAM variant with 16GB or 32GB storage are priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. It is one of the best entry-level smartphones if you are on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy M10

The Galaxy M10 has arrived as a savior for the Korean smartphone maker in India. After losing ground to Xiaomi, Samsung had been looking for saving grace and it has found one in Galaxy M-series. The Galaxy M10 can be dubbed as one of the popular and affordable offering in the series. The Galaxy M10 features signature Samsung design with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display at the front. It uses a plastic body that looks attractive for the price segment.

Powered by Exynos 7870 octa-core SoC, the Galaxy M10 comes with 2GB or 3GB RAM and 16GB or 32GB storage. The 2GB RAM variant is available for Rs 6,990 while the 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs 7,990. For imaging, Samsung has put dual 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera setup on the back. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android Pie and packs a 3,340mAh battery. It is available in black and blue color options. The Galaxy M10 is also one of the best smartphones in the price segment.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

The Redmi Note 7 is technically an upgrade over the Redmi Y3 and is for those who don’t want top-shelf selfie camera. It is available at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM while the 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 11,999. It comes in three colors as well: sapphire blue, onyx black and ruby red. The smartphone is available with up to 1,120GB 4G data and unlimited calling from Airtel.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 7 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. There is a 6.3-inch LCD display and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It sports a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it runs MIUI 10. The Redmi Note 7 supports 4G voLTE and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus was launched recently as the competitor to Realme C2 and Xiaomi Redmi 6A. It features a unique gradient finish to set itself apart from those two devices. It comes in two storage variants: 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB. The 2GB RAM variant with 16GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999, whereas the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 6,499. The pricing alone suggests that Coolpad wants to sell the 3GB RAM variant in larger number.

The Cool 3 Plus sports a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with support for dual SIM dual 4G standby. It features a 13-megapixel main camera with bokeh mode and other AI features. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel shooter housed in a dewdrop notch. It runs Android Pie and packs a 3,000mAh battery for endurance.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10 Realme C2 Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Price 7990 5999 8999 Chipset Exynos 7870 octa-core Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 632 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.2-inch HD+ 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 6.26-inch, HD+-1520x720pixels Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP 32MP Battery 3,400mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh