Video Call: Best Video calling Apps during Coronavirus Outbreak

  Published: March 17, 2020 1:54 PM IST
Video call is trending amid Coronavirus outbreak around the world. Lots of companies are asking their employees to Work from Home to limit your outdoor timings. The government is also taking loads of measures to protect people from Coronavirus. To control this deadly virus, the government restricts movements in specific regions, and people working in those regions are unable to go office. The list of big companies across the globe who are asking their employees to work from home is Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Twitter, and many more. Video Calling apps emerge as a savior in this chaotic situation for working people.

In general, it is quite frustrating to coordinate your teammates during Work from home. But thanks to video calling apps like Skype, Zoom Cloud Meeting, Google Hangouts, Face Time, Marco Polo, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and many more. These video calling apps are available for PC and Mobile both. From making a video call to go for a conference call with multiple contacts, these video calling apps online are helping people to keep pace with their work life.

Here is the list of Best Video Calling Apps during Coronavirus Outbreak:

Skype

Skype is the most popular video calling app around the world that specializes in providing video chat and voice conference calls. The calls on Skype can be placed through mobile devices, computers, tablets, smartwatches, and Xbox One console with the help of the internet. The group calls on skype video call app supports 50 people at one time. This video call app is available for Windows, Android, Mac, and IOS. Other than video calling online, skype uses for sending text messages. Skype to Skype calls are free, but whereas calls to mobiles and landlines are chargeable.

 Google Hangouts

Google Hangouts is one of the best video calling apps available for Windows, Mac, Chrome, Linux, Android, and IOS. It is a communication software develops by Google. The service of Google Hangouts can be access through Gmail account or Google+ websites. It is a free service through Google’s G Suite software. You can connect with 50 contacts at one time with fantastic audio quality and decent video. There are some features in Google Hangouts that are chargeable, and Google charges $13 for these features. But due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Google has given free access to these features to its users. So that people can use these useful features while working from home.

Zoom

Zoom is a cloud-based video conferencing software that provides facilities of Video conferencing, chat online meetings and mobile collaboration. Unlike Skype and Hangouts, Zoom can support up to 100 participants at one time on a single screen. Not only this, the zoom video calling app supports up to 49 videos on a single display. If your Work from home is temporary, then you can use the free version of Zoom. There are paid levels, which start from $15 per month.

FaceTime

FaceTime is exclusively for IOS users and Apple users. It is an app that extensively uses for video chatting and audio-only-calls. In 2018, Facebook added a Group FaceTime option that allows you to chat with up to 32 people at one time. This app supports any IOS device that has a front camera and any Macintosh computer that equips with a front-facing camera. It is exclusively for IOS users, so anyone who’s using Android phones won’t be able to join the group chat on FaceTime. There are various exciting features in FaceTime, including Pictures in Picture view that helps you see what your connection partner sees of you.

Facebook Messenger

If you are using Facebook, then you must be acquainted with Facebook Messenger. People primarily use Facebook Messenger for sending messages, but there’s also an option of video chatting. The features of Facebook Messenger include sharing photos/videos, the ability to record voice messages, group chats, instant messaging, and video calling. Facebook Messenger is free to use. Up to 50 people can join a group chat on Facebook Messenger.

  Published Date: March 17, 2020 1:54 PM IST

