Here is the List of Video Games to be released in April 2020 for Sony PS4

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 is scheduled to release on April 3, 2020, for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. It is an upcoming game that is a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis that came in 1999. The game sets to release on April 3, 2020, on Windows, Xbox One, and Play Station 4. The game develops and publishes by Capcom. It is based on the Survival Horror genre with Single and Multiplayer mode. This upcoming online game also includes Resident Evil: Resistance that is an online multiplayer mode. This feature helps in putting four players against a MASTERMIND that can create enemies, hazards, and traps. The game is set against the same theme as it had in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis of attempting to survive a zombie apocalypse. It is one of the best video games to be released in April 2020 for PS4.

This is how you can download Resident Evil 3 demo on PS4:

Open your PS4 home screen.

Scroll down to Games.

Select Demos.

Scroll until you see the Resident Evil 3 demo.

You can also sort by Release date: newest first.

The size of the demo is roughly 7.47GB. The demo is firstly live in New Zealand.

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Predator Hunting grounds will launch on April 24, 2020, for PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Store. The game will be easy to play if you have played IIIFonic’s Friday the 13th or Dead by Daylight. It is a multiplayer game set in a jungle. Every team has four players, and their job is to complete the unique mission and kill bad guys. Another player or the enemy player will act as a predator and will try to kill all the special forces team. Combistick is the primary weapon in Predator. It is for the first time in any online game where the player can choose if they want to be a male or female predator. It is one of the best video games to be released in April 2020 for PS4.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy 7 Remake part one hits the PlayStation 4 on April 10, 2020. The game has better graphics than Final Fantasy 7. The game is an action base than the original with real-time combat and turn-based elements. There are new characters and story points that are significantly different from the earlier version. The physical copies of the game will be late in delivering to some countries. Square Enix, the maker of Final Fantasy 7 remake tweets about the recent development of game release and writes:

“The worldwide release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on April 10 will go ahead. However, with the unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape that varies across countries, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date.”

Fallout 76-Wastelanders

Fallout 76 owners will be able to experience the Wastelanders expansion for free on April 7 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It brings a brand-new main questline, new locations, new enemies, new weapons, a new reputation system, and much more. Current Fallout 76 proprietors won’t have to buy any new substance to play Wastelanders when it dispatches. This extension is free for Fallout 76 proprietors.

The game develops by Bethesda Game Studios and publishes by Bethesda softworks. It initially schedules to arrive sometime in the last months of 2019. Fallout 76 Wastelander will add human NPCs, dialogue trees, new quests, weapons, and plenty more. Fallout 76 Wastelanders is full of people, extensions to the main search, a variety of brand-new locations, extra monsters to shoot, and lots of new equipment to collect. The update to Fallout 76 Wastelander will be available for those who own Fallout 76. It is launching on all platforms – PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The Fallout 76 Wastelander will be more like Fallout3 and Fallout4. It is one of the best video games to be released in April 2020 for PS4.

Doom Eternal:

Doom Eternal is a first-person shooting game that will release for Microsoft Windows, Stadia, Play Station 4, and Xbox One. It develops by id Software and publishes by Bethesda Softworks. The game is the sequel to the 2016’s Doom and will release with the Nintendo switch. One thing that’s coming up as the essential feature in Doom Eternal’s is that its engine will support up to 1000 Frames Per Second.

There will be enhancing in character along with Si-Fi weaponry and more strengthen demon types. The addition of swapping guns in Doom Eternal is another enhancing feature. The super shotgun, massive canon, and the rocket launcher are making Doom Eternal as one of the leading Xbox One updates game. The most useful and impressive weapons in Doom Eternal are the Plasma rifle, the chain gun, and the BGF.