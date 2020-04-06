If you are missing the adventure, thrill, and bloodshed of Game of Thrones then here is the list of Video Games to Play that inspires from the backdrop of one of the most watched series across world. Game of Thrones is a Fantasy, tragedy serial drama that creates by David Benioff and produces Warner Bros Television Distribution. The series inspires from A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin. There are various games that are inspires from the backdrop of Game of Thrones including Crusader Kings 2, Dishonored, Dark Souls 1-3, Telltale’s The Walking Dead, and The Witcher.

Video Games to play if you are missing Game of Thrones:

Crusader Kings 2

There’s no other video game than Crusader Kings 2 that exactly looks you are in a world of Game of Thrones. It is a low-pace strategic game that sets in the Middle ages. Crusader Kings 2 releases by Microsoft Windows in 2012 with OS X version. It develops and publishes by Paradox Development Studio. The player in Crusader Kings 2 controls a Medieval dynasty from 1066 to 1337. There are various historical figures that you will get to see in the game. These figures include William the conqueror, Baldwin 1 of Jerusalem, Harun-al Rashid, and many others. These characters work as an ultimate game of thrones strategy game. The relationship among the characters in the game and their personality traits, everything resembles with the Game of Thrones.

The only motive in this game is to collect prestige and piety points to surpass the European dynasties. The game ends when the current character dies without appointing any heir. Crusader Kings 2 is a customizable game and you can choose if you want to play a more historical version.

Crusader Kings 2 is one of video games to play if you are missing Game of Thrones. The game inspires from the award-winning A song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin. The song which already influences the backdrop of Game of Thrones.

Dishonored

Dishonored is one such game that exactly inspires from the Game of Thrones story line as the game uses the revenge motive. Assassinations, murders, revenge, and effective fight scenes, these are various features that runs within the Dishonored. The game develops by Arkane Studios and publishes by Bethesda Softworks. It is set against the fictional city Dunwall. The main character of Dishonored is Corvo Attano who is the bodyguard of the Empress of the Isles. The Corvo character blames for the murder of the Empress and now he becomes the assassin. Then he further proceeds to murder and take revenge from everyone who conspires against him.

The game is played from a first-person perspective and inspires from late 19th century London and Edinburgh. Dishonored is one of the video games to play if you are missing Game of Thrones as the main character of the game drives on revenge motive. The character has all the supernatural powers, stealth and combat, and unusual gadgets. Corvo Attano and other characters inspires from the adventure and pirate stories such as Captain Blood.

Dark Souls 1-3

Dark Souls is one of the best video games to play if you are missing Game of Thrones. It is a series role playing game that develops by FromSoftware and publishes by Namco Bandai Games. Dark Souls 1-3 considers to be one of the greatest video games of all time for its critical design and intricate level design. The fictional kingdom that uses within the game is known as Lordran. It is a Multiplayer game mode which is known as Humanity system.

The players in the Dark Souls emerge in two forms-One is known as Human and another is known as Hollow form. The player in a human form when dies turn into hollow form and it can only revive back its human form after consuming an item. The characters of Dark Souls inspire from the Greek mythology, Japanese mythology, and French Existentialism. The game releases for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The Walking Dead

If you are missing the impossible ethical traps from Game of Thrones, then the Walking Dead is best for you. The game develops by Telltale Game and Skybound Games. Inspires from The Walking Dead Comic Book Series, it is onset on Zombie apocalypse backdrop. It is available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, 4, and Vita, Android, IOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, and many others. The Walking Dead doesn’t support puzzle solving, instead focuses on character development. It is an excellent adaptation of Game of Thrones as it has all the adventure, thrill, and drama in it. The Walking Dead is one of the video games to play if you are missing Game of Thrones

Some of the episodes in The Walking Dead inspires from the Game of Thrones Season 8 i.e. Battle of Winterfell. It is critically acclaim for the relationship between Lee and Clementine, the primary protagonists of the game. The game has won Game of the Year awards from several gaming publications.

The Witcher

The essential similarities that you will find in The Witcher and Game of Thrones is because they have same political intrigue, magic, good characters, and both are the adaptations of same song- The Song of Ice and Fire. There were multiple houses and multiple complex people in Game of Thrones. The same we have in Witcher where they have multiple kingdoms that soon turn into one empire. There are three main characters in the game- Yennifer, Geralt, and Cirilla. The theme of Witcher is grim and dark same as Game of Thrones.

The Witcher is one of the best video games to play if you are missing Game of Thrones.