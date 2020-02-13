Check Out the list of wifi calling phones. India’s major telecom competitors Airtel and Reliance Jio, always lock themselves into an intense telecom battle, which includes Prepaid Plans and Content Management. In some time, they will lock themselves into DTH and broadband too. Reliance has always made its heads up with its aggressive data plans and unlimited free voice calls. Whereas, Airtel is not clawing its way back to strengthen itself with the help of attractive Broadband Plans, Robust Ongoing rollout, OTT, and content offerings. The two giant telecom operators recently launch their respective wifi calling services known as Voice over Wi-Fi (VOWiFi).

The feature of VO Wi-Fi allows users to switch to wifi calling inside their homes, offices and can connect the Wi-Fi network for calling. Initially, Airtel only allowed its X stream Fiber Users to access Vo Wi-Fi services. Though Airtel is the first telecom company to support Wi-Fi calling, Reliance Jio came up as the biggest competitor for Airtel and the best Vo Wi-Fi calling provider in the country. Not only Reliance Jio is rolling out the feature in every region of the country, but it also supports more smartphones.

Check Out the List of Smartphones supporting VO Wi-Fi:

Apple:

All iPhone, including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 8 series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 6s series, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, and iPhone SE will support wifi calling on Airtel and Jio both. In other words, the iPhone that supports IOS 13 will have the benefit of using wifi calling.

Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy A10s, Galaxy J6, Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy S10 series, and Galaxy Note 10 series will support VO Wi-Fi. Almost all the smartphones that Samsung released so far in the last 2-3 years will support Voice Over Wi-Fi calling on the Jio network. For Airtel Wi-Fi calling, Samsung has listed Samsung S10 Plus, Samsung A30s, Samsung M30, Samsung Note 10, Samsung Note 10 Plus, and many more phones.

OnePlus:

OnePlus doesn’t support Jio VO W-fi so far. It supports Airtel Voice Over Wi-Fi. The list of OnePlus phones that support Airtel’s VO Wi-Fi is OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus 6T.

Xiaomi:

In a recent tweet, Xiaomi reveals that Redmi 7series will have the VoWiFi calling feature on the Airtel and Jio mobile networks. The Redmi phones that now support the VoWiFi feature are Redmi K20, K20 Pro, Redmi 7, 7A, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Note 8 Pro, and Redmi Y3. Other than this, Redmi Note 8 Pro will only support Jio VoWiFi calling.

Google:

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3 XL feature support for VoWiFi on Jio. Currently, these smartphones do not support Wi-Fi calling on Airtel.

Vivo:

Z1Pro, V11, V11 Pro, V15, and many more Vivo smartphones support Jio VoWiFi.

Other Smartphones:

Other Smartphones, including Infinix Smart 3 Plus, Lava Z61, Infinix S4, Infinix Hot 6 Pro, Lava Z81, Tecno Camon i4, and Motorola G6 supports VoWiFi on Jio.

You can enable VO Wi-Fi on Apple iPhone:

Firstly, open Settings

Open Wi-Fi Calling.

Switch The iPhone slider On.

Tap Enable to turn on Wi-Fi Calling.

For Android Users follow this:

Settings

Connections

look for Wi-Fi calling

Switch the option to On