World TV Day: Top Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

Here is our list of top Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above from Xiaomi, Vu, Thomson, iFFALCON, and more.

  • Published: November 20, 2019 12:42 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi LED 4A TV Pro 32

November 21 is celebrated as World TV Day since 1996. The day recognizes that TVs play an important role in presenting different issues that affect people. And with smart TVs getting extremely popular today, we have compiled a list of top television sets with 40-inch screen and above. You can choose from brands like Xiaomi, Vu, Thomson, iFFALCON, and more.

Big screen TVs used to be bulky and heavy a few years ago. Thanks to modern flat panel technology, the newer TVs with LED screens are thin and extremely lightweight. And the best part is, they are not expensive anymore. Here is a list of Smart TVs with over 40-inch screen that you can buy.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has two Smart TVs – the Mi TV 4A with 40-inch screen, and Mi TV 4A Pro with 43-inch screen. The 4A is available for Rs 17,999, whereas the Pro model will set you back by Rs 23,499. They share the same hardware and features, which includes full HD panel, 60Hz screen refresh rate, 20W speaker output and Android OS. The TVs also come pre-installed with apps like Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, and Netflix.

Thomson 

The B9 Pro from Thomson is available for Rs 15,499. It comes with a 40-inch full HD Samsung panel, 20W speaker output, and 60Hz screen refresh rate. Based on Android OS, the smart TV also comes with Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, and Netflix apps pre-loaded.

iFFALCON

The iFFALCON by TCL has a 40-inch smart television with full HD screen and support for Google Assistant built-in. It shares hardware similar to the Thomson TV. You can buy it from Flipkart for Rs 16,499.

Vu

Vu is another popular brand offering a big screen smart television at an affordable cost. The 43-inch full HD TV is available for Rs 18,499 from Flipkart. Unlike other TVs that are powered by Android OS, this one runs on Linux OS. Yet, it comes with apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

Motorola

The Lenovo-owned company recently entered the smart television segment with a range of LED TVs. The 43-inch model is available for Rs 24,999. It runs on Android OS and comes with popular OTT streaming apps. Motorola is also bundling a wireless gamepad to let you play games on the TV.

Blaupunkt

Blaupunkt is widely known for its car audio products, and it has also recently launched smart TVs in India. The one we are talking about today comes with a 43-inch full HD screen, runs Android OS and comes with 30W speaker output. Available for Rs 21,999, it also comes with a 60W external soundbar.

Samsung Super 6 

Samsung has its Super 6 smart TV series where the 43-inch model is available for Rs 36,999. Sure, it is expensive compared to the other models, but you get a 4K UHD TV screen for that price. It runs on Tizen OS and OTT app support is present there.

LG all-in-one

The LG smart TV range, called all-in-one, runs on WebOS platform. The 43-inch full HD model is available for Rs 31,499 and it comes with popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, Prime Video and more.

  • Published Date: November 20, 2019 12:42 PM IST

