Xbox is coming up with lots of new updates and features along with the arrival of the New games. With the arrival of 2020, Microsoft reveals the Xbox series X with unique and extraordinary specifications. The February Xbox one updates are now rolling out with revamping dashboards and new features. According to reports, the new features on Xbox One will overtake any other video game console on the market. In a recent update, Microsoft announces that Xbox series X will still support physical gaming.

There are plenty of Xbox One updates games that are coming out in the coming months. Whether you own an Xbox One S, 4K-ready Xbox One X, or even an original Xbox One, all will support the upcoming games. We are rounding up some of the most anticipated Xbox games that are coming up in 2020, including Doom Eternal, Journey to the savage planet, Resident Evil 3, and Ori and the Will of the wisps.

Here’s the list of Xbox One updates and Upcoming Xbox One games:

Journey to the Savage Planet

Developed by Typhoon Studios, Journey to the Savage Planet is exclusively supports Play station, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. Journey to the savage planet releases on 31 January 2020 from 5050 Games and Typhoon Studios. Xbox One updates will be part of the game. This game sets up in an alien world full of strange creatures and lots of vibrant fun too.

Journey to the Savage Planet directs by the director of Assassin’s Creed II and Far Cry 4, Alex Hutchinson. The player needs to explore flora and fauna and alien lifeforms on a bright planet named ARY-26. The player defeats various hostile aliens with the help of laser guns and acid grenades. Single and Multi-player both can play the game.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of the Xbox one Updates game releasing in 2020. The game will be releasing on 11 March 2020. Develop by Moon Studios and Publish by Xbox Game Studios, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a sequel to the 2015 Ori and the Blind forest. The company plans to publish the game in a 4K One UHD, Xbox One X Enhanced, and Xbox Play Anywhere title. Ori and the Will of Wisps is a Platform-adventure Metroidvania genre game that is build on Microsoft Windows and Xbox One. The recent news reveal the Xbox ANZ creates the real bonsai trees to mark the launch of Ori and the Will of the wisps. In a official statement publishes on Gamespot, Xbox ANZ said:

“These decade old, real Bonsai trees have been designed to resemble the Spirit Tree, from the glowing ethereal lights in the delicate branches, to the moss-covered ground where the handcrafted mini Ori figurine stands. The Bonsais will emulate the energy of the Spirit Trees, helping guide fans through the game from the comfort of their living rooms.”

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is an upcoming Xbox One updates game that sets to release on 20 March 2020. It is a first-person shooting game that will release for Microsoft Windows, Stadia, Play Station 4, and Xbox One. Doom Eternal develops by id Software and publishes by Bethesda Softworks. The game is the sequel to the 2016’s Doom and will release with the Nintendo switch. One thing that’s coming up as the essential feature in Doom Eternal’s is that its engine will support up to 1000 Frames Per Second. There will be enhancing in character along with Si-Fi weaponry and more strengthen demon types. The addition of swapping guns in Doom Eternal is another enhancing feature. The super shotgun, massive canon, and the rocket launcher are making Doom Eternal as one of the leading Xbox One updates game.

The most useful and impressive weapons in Doom Eternal are the Plasma rifle, the chain gun, and the BGF.

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 is an upcoming game that is a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis that came in 1999. The game sets to release on 3 April 2020 on Windows, Xbox One, and Play Station 4. Resident Evil 3 develops and publishes by Capcom. It is base on the Survival Horror genre with Single and Multiplayer mode. This upcoming Xbox One updates game also includes Resident Evil: Resistance that is an online multiplayer mode. This feature helps in putting four players against a MASTERMIND that can create enemies, hazards, and traps. The game is set against the same theme as it had in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis of attempting to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Ina recent interview producer of Resident Evil 3, Peter Fabino explains why he chooses to recreate the character of Jill Valentine in the game. He says:

“When we approached Jill, if you look at the original, we had to do what we needed to make her stand out. But with this game, everything is on a photorealistic level; it’s more of a believable atmosphere we’re trying to create. We want to have a Jill that fit in that, but still stayed true to her original personality and essence. And that’s really how we came about the new Jill.”

Wasteland 3

Wasteland 3 is an upcoming game develops by inXile Entertainment and publishes by Deep Silver. The game is a sequel to Wasteland 2 and will release for PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, macOS, and Linux. The game sets to release on 19 May 2020.