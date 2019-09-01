comscore Five Android TV worth considering this festive season
News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro to Sony X75E: Five Android TV worth considering this festive season

Top Products

This festive season, if you are planning to bring home a new TV then look no further than these five Android TVs available in the market.

  Published: September 1, 2019 2:24 PM IST
Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV main

Photo: Amazon India

India has become one of the important market for TV manufacturers. Consumers have switched from CRT TV to LED TV and are now ready to jump to Android TV as well. If you are in the market to make such a leap then here is a look at five Android TV that you should consider. With festive season around the corner, these TVs will not only offer additional content but also improved viewing experience.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro

After disrupting the smartphone market, Xiaomi is repeating the strategy in the TV market as well. The company has already sold over 2 million Mi TVs in India. The Mi TVs are definitely affordable for the features they offer but do so without compromising on features or quality. This festive season, you should take a look at Mi TV 4C Pro with its 32-inch HD ready display.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro get Android Pie update in India

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro get Android Pie update in India

The 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro is priced at Rs 12,499. It runs Patchwall UI, which is an UI based on Android TV. The company recently started roll out of Android Pie as well. They also come with up to three USB ports, three HDMI ports, one AV port, Ethernet, WiFi and S/PDIF Out.

TCL 55-inch 4K Smart TV

If you are planning to upgrade and bring home a big television then TCL 55R500 should be on your wishlist. The 55-inch TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and is priced at Rs 37,900. It has a built-in speaker, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage and quad-core processor. There is two HDMI port, Bluetooth, WiFi and audio support.

Vu Pixelight 43-inch 4K TV

The 43-inch TVs have emerged as the best fit for most use cases. It is neither too big nor too small for TV viewing experience. The Vu Pixelight 43-inch 4K TV is available for Rs 23,999 in India. It has a 4K display, three HDMI ports and also supports WiFi.

Top 55-inch 4K TVs to buy in India under Rs 50,000: Xiaomi, MarQ, Thomson and more

Also Read

Top 55-inch 4K TVs to buy in India under Rs 50,000: Xiaomi, MarQ, Thomson and more

Sony X75E

You really cannot go wrong with a TV from Sony. Its X75E is not only big but also packed with features. It has a 4K HDR panel with support for both HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma. The X-Reality Pro engine ensures superior performance. It has narrow edges with an aluminum frame and is available for Rs 67,900.

Blaupunkt 55-inch TV

The German company Blaupunkt has also made an entry into the Indian TV market. Its 55-inch TV is one of the best in the segment. Available for Rs 34,999, it uses a Quantum Dot display and comes with Smart Air Mouse remote feature.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: September 1, 2019 2:24 PM IST

Five Android TV worth considering this festive season
Top Products
Five Android TV worth considering this festive season
Apple iPhone 11 to go on pre-order starting September 20: Report

News

Apple iPhone 11 to go on pre-order starting September 20: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's new and different?

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's new and different?

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced

News

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced

Kodak 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch XPRO 4K Smart TVs now available

Deals

Kodak 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch XPRO 4K Smart TVs now available

