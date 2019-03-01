comscore
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

The 10.or G2 will reportedly ship with the old Android 8.1 Oreo, instead of the newer Android 9 Pie operating system.

  Published: March 1, 2019 2:31 PM IST
10.or D 1

(Representational image)

10.or, a Chinese company, has so far launched around four pocket-friendly smartphones, including 10.or G, 10.or E, the 10.or D and 10.or D2, in India. Last year, the company unwrapped only a single smartphone, named the 10.or D2. Now, it is said to launch the successor to the 10.or G, which was launched in the year 2017 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset.

The sequel to the 10.or G has now been spotted on the Google Play Developer Console’s Device Catalog, Xda-developers reports. The listing reveals that the 10.or G2 will be built around the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset clocked at 370MHz, which is currently powering Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Motorola One Power, and other smartphones. The chipset will be backed by 6GB RAM and Adreno 509 GPU.

Furthermore, the display size is not mentioned in the listing, but it does suggest that the 18.7:9 panel will operate at full HD+ (2246×1080) resolution. The handset is said to offer a notched display. A few reports claim that it will feature a 5.2-inch panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and 480ppi pixel density. The Catalog further indicates that the handset will ship with the old Android 8.1 Oreo, instead of the newer Android 9 Pie operating system.

There is also a very low-resolution image of the alleged 10.or G2. It indicates that the device could offer either a single or two selfie cameras on the front. Furthermore, it appears like it will come with the standard 2018 smartphone design with moderately thin bezels and a thicker chin. The cited source stated that the “the phone may be manufactured by Wingtech, because the features list contains a ‘com.wingtech.hardware.display.camera_notch’ feature.”

