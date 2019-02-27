comscore
Alleged Vivo X27 appears on TENAA featuring triple-camera setup

The Vivo X series is rumored to get a pop-up camera with the coming iteration.

  Published: February 27, 2019 1:13 PM IST
Two new Vivo smartphones with model numbers V1829A/T cleared TENAA earlier ,today and specifications of the same listing have now been updated. The two new handsets are believed to be the upcoming upper mid-range Vivo X27 models (successor to the Vivo X23) in China. Unfortunately, images of the handset have still not been uploaded so we still don’t know if it has a pop-up camera design or a tear-drop notch. However, those will be updated soon enough.

The alleged Vivo X27 has a 6.39 inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. In terms of dimensions, the handset measures 157.66×74.26×8.95mm, and weighs in at 188.3 grams. The supposed Vivo X27 has a 2.2GHz octa-core processor backed by 8GB of RAM while onboard storage is either 128GB or 256GB.

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review: The four cameras are here to impress but there is a catch

Also Read

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review: The four cameras are here to impress but there is a catch

The listing also confirms the presence of an in-display fingerprint reader on the phone as well as a triple-camera setup on the rear. The setup is said to include a combination of 48-megapixel sensor, 13-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. At the front for selfies, there’s said to be a 16-megapixel sensor. The device also runs the latest Android Pie version software. Making sure everything ticks is a surprisingly big 3,920mAh battery with support for fast charge.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

There are no current official indications about the release of a Vivo X series phone right now, but the TENAA listing hints that there should be an official teaser soon. Some of the above-mentioned specifications of the V1829A/T match with other two Vivo models  (Vivo V1824A/BA) that also appeared on the certification portal. The latter models seem to be Vivo sub-brand iQOO devices. Since the exact identity of these models is not truly confirmed, we expect readers to take the data with its face value.

  Published Date: February 27, 2019 1:13 PM IST

