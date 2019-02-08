comscore
AMD Radeon VII 7nm graphics card launched in India, priced at Rs 54,990

This could be the mother of all consumer graphics card.

  Updated: February 8, 2019 2:38 PM IST
AMD has announced the availability of Radeon VII, the world’s first 7nm graphics card. With Radeon VII, AMD is promising exceptional gaming performances and improved experiences with the latest AAA, eSports and VR titles. The graphics card is also aimed at those who do 3D rendering and work on video applications with next-generation compute workloads.

The Radeon VII is built on AMD’s Vega architecture and provides twice the memory and 2.1X the memory bandwidth when compared to the Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card. The card comes with 60 compute units offering 3,840 stream processors and clocks up to 1,750MHz.

AMD says this allows the graphics card to “drive high-performance gaming and renders hyper-realistic images”. The card has 16GB HMB2 with 1TB per second memory bandwidth and a 4,096-bit memory interface to enable ultra-high resolution textures and life-life game characters. With the Radeon VII, AMD is also promising exceptional DirectX12 and Vulkan performance and claims “improvements of 35 percent in Battlefield V and 42 percent in Strange Brigade compared to the Radeon Vega 64.”

The new Radeon VII, being the world’s first graphics card built using 7nm process, has the performance to drive 3D rendering, video editing applications and is rated to offer “27 percent higher performance in Blender, up to 27 percent higher performance in DaVinci Resolve 15”. It also comes with up to 62 percent higher performance in LuxMark benchmark when compared to Radeon Vega 64.

AMD says Radeon VII also supports adaptive sync gaming display technology and Radeon FreeSync is now supported by more than 550 displays. The Radeon VII has retail price of $699, and will be available for Rs 54,990 in India. With Raise the Game Fully Loaded bundle, gamers who purchase a Radeon VII or Radeon VII powered PC will get complimentary PC versions of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 and The Division 2, three of 2019’s most anticipated gaming titles. With Radeon VII, AMD is challenging NVIDIA’s GTX 2000 series with ray tracing technology.

  Published Date: February 8, 2019 2:38 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 8, 2019 2:38 PM IST

