  Epic Games releases new teaser of the upcoming Season 8 of Fortnite
Epic Games releases new teaser of the upcoming Season 8 of Fortnite

Fortnite Season 8 is set to commence soon.

  Published: February 27, 2019 12:34 PM IST
Fortnite is all set to embark on a new season soon, which is going to be the eighth one, and there are some unique changes that the developers are bringing with it this time around. Previously Epic Games had announced that it is making the Battle Pass for the Season 8 free unlike in the past when players have always had to purchase it. That said, not just anyone will be able to get it for free though. Fortnite has announced in a tweet that the Battle Pass will be free for those that will be able to complete 13 Overtime Challenges.

And now Epic Games has released another teaser for the upcoming season 8 in a tweet which reads, “Sssomething shimmers Within the cave… But beware of those Who arrive on waves. 3 days to Season 8.” The cave here might be a reference to something that players discovered previously. The iceberg near Happy Hamlet was recently found to have been destroyed which revealed a bunker underneath it, though its purpose was not clear. Polar Peak’s castle also had a surprise for the players who noticed that the prison cell beneath it had huge eggs locked in the prison cells.

Comparing these to the snake like silhouettes in the poster seems to point in the direction that Fortnite will probably be adding snake-like or other creatures in the game that may hatch from the eggs players have encountered before. Players have also encountered a huge icy sphere floating above the castle in Polar Peak, which was a new snow capped mountain that was introduced in the Season 7 of the game.

For now, the orb is just floating there and not doing anything in particular. This is very much reminiscent of the purple cube that was seen near the end of Season 5 of Fortnite. The purple cube had later merged with Loot Lake to create a bouncy surface and usher in the Season 6 of the game.

