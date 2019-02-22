comscore
Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Check out these deals on consoles, laptops, accessories and more

These Flipkart deals are a treat for gamers.

  Published: February 22, 2019 1:18 PM IST
We don’t often get broad deals on gaming equipment, but now it seems Flipkart has diverted some of its attention towards gamers. Flipkart is back with its Gaming Fridays deals, which has deals on gaming consoles, laptops, mice, headphones and others. The banner uses the hashtag #AnyOneCanGame, and the tagline of the sale is ‘Deals you can’t say not to!’

And we are here to list some of the better deals that are there on the Gaming Fridays deals that are available on the Flipkart. The broadest collection of the deals are on the various kinds of gaming laptops that are listed on the website, though the collection of discounts on gaming headsets and mouse are not sparse as well.

Deals on Gaming laptops

Gaming laptops get the biggest discounts and the sections are divided by the different companies and branding that they are available in. The discounts range from 35 percent to much lower, though there are some excellent deals on some laptops which make them a steal.

These include deals of up to 35 percent on the Acer Helios series laptops as well. The Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 variant which is priced at Rs 1,19,999 is available for Rs 77,990, the Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 variant priced at Rs 79,999 is available for Rs 53,990. The Asus ROG Strix Core i7 priced at Rs 1,13,994 is now available for Rs 78,990, while there are no cost EMI options on HP Omen and Dell laptops.

Deals on Consoles and accessories

Consoles already have their prices in India trimmed, and further deals on them usually don’t tend to cut off prices much. But this time around Flipkart is offering a 11 percent off on a console like the Sony PS4 Pro 1TB variant which brings the price from Rs 41,990 to Rs 36,990. On top of that there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 5,000 and no cost EMI options as well along with bank offers.

There are similar offers on the Microsoft Xbox One X which has a 34 percent discount and on controllers and accessories that include the original Sony PS4 controller and the Xbox One controller which have discounts of 36 percent and 18 percent respectively.

Deals on gaming accessories

There are whole sections dedicated to deals on gaming mouse, keyboard and headsets which have quite a few options. In the gaming mouse section we have deals on the likes of SteelSeries Rival 600 which has a discount of 33 percent bringing the price down from Rs 8,999 to Rs 5,999.

In the gaming keyboard section there are many deals and an example would be the Corsair K55 RGB Keyboard which has a discount of 44 percent bringing the price down from Rs 6,700 to Rs 3,750. And one of the better deals in the gaming headsets section is on the SteelSeries Siberia 650 which has a 28 percent discount with its former and current prices being Rs 17,499 and Rs 12,499.

