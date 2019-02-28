Huawei P30 Pro renders give us the best look at the device ahead of March 26 launch

Many were hoping Huawei would share some details about its upcoming P30 series at MWC 2019, but that didn’t happen. Instead, the company only shared an official launch date. The next-generation Huawei P30 series will be officially unveiled on March 26 at an event in Paris.

Now alleged press renders of Huawei’s upcoming flagship smartphone, dubbed Huawei P30 Pro, have surfaced online. The device is seen featuring a waterdrop notch design, and triple rear-cameras. The leaked renders give us a look at the phone design as well as different color options. The front of the device has curved side edges with an almost bezel-less display, having a waterdrop notch design and a small chin at the bottom, while the volume rocker and the power button are on the right side frame of the device.

The rear panel of the smartphone features a triple-camera setup accompanied by LED flash and laser autofocus system. The images, shared by Roland Quandt, show two color variants of the device that include Gradient Blue, and Black. The single-lens selfie camera of the smartphone is housed inside the notch.

Huawei P30 Pro expected specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the Huawei P30 Pro is expected to flaunt an OLED display with Full HD+ resolution at 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is said to be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 980 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage options.

The Huawei P30 Pro’s triple-camera system is expected to include a normal wide-angle camera with f/1.6 aperture lens, a telephoto lens supporting up to 10x lossless zoom, and an ultra wide-angle lens from LEICA, accompanied by laser autofocus and a dual-tone LED flash. The rumors so far indicate that Huawei will use Sony’s 38-megapixel IMX607 sensor. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with latest EMUI 9 skin on top.