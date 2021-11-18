comscore Netflix introduces Top 10 website for updates on most watched content
Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

On the new website, Netflix will publish a new weekly 'Top 10 on Netflix' every Tuesday

Netflix has an extensive list of movies and TV shows on its portal. While it’s not something we complain about, sometimes it gets overwhelming to just select a title. The ranking of most popular content is also of little help. Netflix has probably found a fix for this and has now launched a new Top10 on Netflix website with weekly global and country lists of the most popular titles on the OTT platform. Also Read - Netflix introduces AV1 streaming for smart TVs and PS4 Pro

On the new website, Netflix will publish new weekly “Top 10 on Netflix” every Tuesday based on hours viewed from Monday to Sunday the previous week for both original and licensed titles. Also Read - How to block inappropriate content for kids on YouTube, Netflix

The website has classified the content in the following lists: Global Top 10 lists for Films (English), TV (English), Films (non-English) and TV (non-English), as well as rankings for over 90 countries. The new website is currently only available in English and Spanish. However, Netflix has promised to introduce more languages next year. Also Read - Good news for iPhone users! Netflix mobile games now available for download on App store

Netflix won’t be removing the daily country Top 10 rows that was introduced on Netflix last year. Additionally, the OTT app will also update their overall lists, which was introduced last month. These lists are based on the total hours viewed in a title’s first 28 days on Netflix.

Netflix is ditching the popular box office method to adopt an approach based on the hours watched on the TV. Since, measuring by hours will give an advantage to longer TV shows and Movies, Netflix will also occasionally publish speciality lists— for example, top documentary features or reality shows.

  Published Date: November 18, 2021 9:51 AM IST

