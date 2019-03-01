comscore
  • Home
  • OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration
News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration

OnePlus has already rolled the deep integration of Google Duo to OnePlus 6 and 6T devices.

  • Updated: March 1, 2019 3:35 PM IST
Oxygen OS 9.0.4 OnePlus 5 and 5T

Image credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has just announced that it is rolling out a new update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The update brings the version number of Oxygen OS to 9.0.4. The company took to its official OnePlus forums to make the announcement sharing details about everything new that comes with this new version. OnePlus staff member Manu J revealed that the new update comes with January 2019 Android security patch along with improvements to the OTA (Over the Air) upgrade process. He also added that the company has fixed some bug fixes in the system along with general improvements.

In addition to the bug fixes and security patch, the update also brings deep Google Duo integration to the system. OnePlus has already rolled the deep integration to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices. The company also posted a dedicated post some time back explaining the reason behind the integration. Last but not least, the update also improves the stability of the network on both the devices. The company thanked existing OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users for their feedback pointing out that it helped OnePlus “better optimize” the new update along with improvements in “several key areas”.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

The forum post about the update also asked users to reach out to the company with feedback regarding the latest update in case of any problem or suggestion. Similar to past updates from the company, OnePlus revealed that the update will be rolled out in an incremental manner.

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android Pie update soon

Also Read

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android Pie update soon

This means that the update will only reach a small percentage of users on the first day. In case there are no problems reported by the users updating their devices on the first day, the company can roll out the update to the rest of the devices in the market. This way the company can ensure that no serious and hidden bugs slip out to all the devices in the market at once.

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

5

32999

Buy Now
Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS 4.5.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
dual camera 16 MP + 20 MP with Dual LED Flash
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

32999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS 4.7.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 Aperture, Dual LED Flash
  • Published Date: March 1, 2019 3:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 1, 2019 3:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration
thumb-img
Trending
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
thumb-img
Trending
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
thumb-img
Trending
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 rumor roundup
News
Realme 3 rumor roundup
After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

News

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

Vivo Y91 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Deals

Vivo Y91 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Review

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Most Popular

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Realme 3 rumor roundup

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration

Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y91 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Deals

Vivo Y91 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration

Trending

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration
OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android Pie update soon

News

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android Pie update soon
Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more

Trending

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more

हिंदी समाचार

Daiwa ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 40 इंच वाला नया स्मार्ट टीवी, ये होंगी खूबियां

Vivo Y91 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 1 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

OPPO R17 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, यहां से खरीदें

वोडाफोन यूजर्स ऐसे चेक करें अपना बैलेंस, डाटा और वैलिडिटी

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: दोनों में कौन है दमदार?

News

Realme 3 rumor roundup
News
Realme 3 rumor roundup
After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

News

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration

Trending

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration
Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row

News

Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

Trending

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset