comscore
  • Home
  • Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
News

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera

The support page for the Samsung Galaxy A40 has gone live on the official online Germany website.

  • Published: March 1, 2019 2:25 PM IST
samsung galaxy a50 back

Just yesterday, Samsung launched the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 in India, and now, it seems like the company is planning to add two more devices to its Galaxy A series soon. Samsung‘s Galaxy A40 smartphone has allegedly been spotted on its online German website, which suggests that the handset might soon make its way to Europe. The support page for the Galaxy A40 has gone live on the official online website, SamMobile reports.

The online listing showed the upcoming Galaxy A40 with SM-A405FN/DS model number. If previous rumors are to be believed, the handset could be powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7885 chipset, backed by 4GB of RAM. It is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie-based One UI out-of-the-box. It is expected to be positioned in between Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different

Separately, another Galaxy A-series smartphone is tipped to offer a sliding and rotating camera mechanism, similar to what we have seen on the Oppo Find X. Popular tipster OnLeaks asserted that the camera system will be a mix of both the Oppo Find X (review) and the Oppo N1 camera designs. The tipster revealed that the device “will come with a sliding and rotating camera system (kinda a mix between Oppo Find X and Oppo N1 systems) which allows the camera to be used as front and rear camera depending on its position.”

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Additionally, the Galaxy A90 is also expected to ship with Samsung’s latest skin One UI based on Android Pie. It could sport a 6.41-inch display and house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. The device is said to come in 6GB and 8GB of RAM options and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Separately, the newly launched Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 are all set to go on sale on March 2 in India, while the Galaxy A10 will be available starting March 20.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

19990

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 9610
25MP+5MP+8MP
  • Published Date: March 1, 2019 2:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration
thumb-img
Trending
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
thumb-img
Trending
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
thumb-img
Trending
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 rumor roundup
News
Realme 3 rumor roundup
After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

News

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

Vivo Y91 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Deals

Vivo Y91 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Review

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Most Popular

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Realme 3 rumor roundup

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration

Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera

Trending

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different
Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution
Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup gets its first update with Bixby remapping, February security patch and more
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more

Trending

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more

हिंदी समाचार

Daiwa ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 40 इंच वाला नया स्मार्ट टीवी, ये होंगी खूबियां

Vivo Y91 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 1 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

OPPO R17 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, यहां से खरीदें

वोडाफोन यूजर्स ऐसे चेक करें अपना बैलेंस, डाटा और वैलिडिटी

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: दोनों में कौन है दमदार?

News

Realme 3 rumor roundup
News
Realme 3 rumor roundup
After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

News

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration

Trending

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration
Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row

News

Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

Trending

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset