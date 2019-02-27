comscore
TikTok app crosses the 1 billion download mark: Report

In January, about 43 percent of total new users on TikTok were from India.

  Published: February 27, 2019 1:24 PM IST
A new report has emerged stating that social video app TikTok has crossed the one billion mark in terms of the total number of installs across iOS and Android platforms. The report went ahead to state that the app, by Chinese company ByteDance, is taking on the likes of Facebook in terms of app installs and popularity. The app is also acting as a disruptor in the video-based app space that was championed by Snapchat, and Instagram. According to the findings in the report, the 1 billion mark includes the lite versions of TikTok along with different regional variations of the app that the company has launched.

It is also worth noting that the 1 billion number does not include the number of Android devices that have installed the app in the Chinese market. This means that the actual number of app installs is likely to be considerably higher. The number was reported by Sensor Tower Store Intelligence, an app analytics intelligence platform that monitors mobile apps across platforms. The report stated that about 663 million devices across Android and iOS platforms installed the app in 2018. In comparison, Facebook gained 711 million installs and Instagram reached 444 million new devices in the same year.

In 2018, the popularity of the app pushed it to becoming the fourth most downloaded app if we take games out of the picture. The findings turn interesting as the report states that TikTok was number three in terms of the total number of new installs on the App Store and Google Play Store across the globe in January 2019. The app also reached the number one non-gaming app in the United States at the same time.

The report also noted that the app has now reached about 71.3 million users across the globe, and these numbers do not include the Android app users in China. This number is about 2.6 times more or about 161 percent more than the total number of users that were using TikTok back in January 2018.

According to the analysis, 25 percent of the downloads now come from India which amounts to about 250 million. In January, about 43 percent of total new users on the platform were from India in comparison to about 9.5 new Indian users a year back.

