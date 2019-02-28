Vivo iQOO smartphone’s 44W fast charging can reportedly juice up battery in under 50 minutes

We are just a day away from the launch of the first smartphone by Vivo’s new sub-brand iQOO. In the run-up to launch event in China tomorrow (March 1), there seems to be no stopping the leaks. Adding to the list is a new rumor about the upcoming smartphone’s battery. Specifically, its charging capabilities.

Previous leaks have all but confirmed that the first iQOO smartphone will boast a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. Now, a leak claims this battery can be charged from zero to 100 percent in under 50 minutes. As you can see in the below tweet, the smartphone fully charges in about 46 minutes. It takes just 16 minutes to get to 50 percent, and the rest of the time to get to 100 percent.

The upcoming smartphone is widely expected to carry support for Vivo’s new battery charging technology. The above tweet all but confirms it. Earlier reports claimed that Vivo is gearing to introduce its new 44W FlashCharge technology. It will be Vivo’s answer to Meizu’s 55W Super mCharge technology, Oppo‘s 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge, OnePlus’ 30W Warp Charge technology, and Huawei’s SuperCharge rapid charging technology.

Vivo iQOO smartphone rumored specifications, features

Based on what has leaked before, the iQOO smartphone is expected to boast a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with waterdrop notch, and latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 under the hood. The chipset is likely to be paired with 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. There are likely to be other variants, including one sporting 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage.

Other rumored features include a 12-megapixel selfie shooter, in-display fingerprint sensor, and connectivity options like NFC and USB Type-C. The device is likely to be made available in blue and red color options.