  Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with unlimited calling, 1.5GB data, and more
Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with unlimited calling, 1.5GB data, and more

The Rs 129 prepaid recharge from Vodafone offers unlimited local and national calling without any FUP.

  • Published: February 28, 2019 10:29 AM IST
Facing tough competition from Reliance Jio, incumbent telecom operators have been revising their prepaid plans, and also launching new plans with better benefits. Vodafone recently debuted Rs 119 prepaid plan with voice and data benefits, and now the company has introduced one more prepaid plan priced at Rs 129.

The plan ships with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and free 2,800 local and national SMS (cap of 100 per day). In terms of data benefit, the plan ships with 1.5GB 3G / 4G data, and it has validity of 28 days. As noted by TelecomTalk, this plan is only available in Gujarat, Chennai and some key telecom circles.

The Rs 119 plan, on the other hand, offers similar benefits, which includes a total of 1GB 3G / 4G data, unlimited local and national calling and 28 days validity. One drawback of the plan is that it does not include any SMS benefit.

For those who have higher data needs could opt for Rs 169 prepaid plan which ships with 1GB daily data at 3G / 4G speeds. Once the daily limit is over, subscribers can continue with high speed data downloads by paying 50p per MB. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone also recently revised the Rs 509 prepaid plan to offer 9GB additional data. The prepaid plan comes with 90 days validity, bundles 100 local and national SMS daily, and unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. With the revision, the plan now comes with 1.5GB daily high-speed data, as opposed to 1.4GB data that it used to offer earlier. Meaning, you get 100MB additional data daily, which adds up to 9GB more data through the validity.

