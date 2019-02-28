comscore
  • Home
  • Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro launched in India, priced at Rs 12,999
News

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro launched in India, priced at Rs 12,999

The new Xiaomi Mi LED TV offers built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support, and 20W stereo speakers.

  • Published: February 28, 2019 2:52 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV

Xiaomi launched a new Mi LED TV 4A Pro at today’s event alongside the Redmi Note 7, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The new Xiaomi TV comes with a wallet-friendly price tag of Rs 12,999. The latest 32-inch TV features HD Ready display, and runs the company’s PatchWall UI as well as Google’s Android TV. The TV offers built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support, Amlogic 64-bit processor with 7th generation imaging engine and 20W stereo speakers.

The Chinese company is also touting over 700,000+ hours of content. Those who are planning to purchase this affordable Xiaomi TV, can get it on March 7. The Mi LED TV 4A Pro will be available for purchase via Xiaomi’s online store, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart, starting from 12:00PM on the mentioned date.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India: Snapdragon 675, 48MP Sony camera and more

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India: Snapdragon 675, 48MP Sony camera and more

The Redmi Note 7 Pro packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, while the Redmi Note 7 is powered by Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC. Both the units come with a 6.3-inch display full HD+ display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Both the smartphones are backed by 4,000mAh battery. The ‘Pro’ variant offers a dual rear camera setup, including a massive 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The standard version comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s First Look

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a starting price tag of Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant in India, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro carries a price label of Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The company has also launched a pair of Bluetooth earphones, named Mi Sports. The earphones, which is claimed to deliver up to nine hours of battery life, is priced at Rs 1, 499 in the country.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

9999

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

13999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
48MP+5MP
  • Published Date: February 28, 2019 2:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration
thumb-img
Trending
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
thumb-img
Trending
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
thumb-img
Trending
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 rumor roundup
News
Realme 3 rumor roundup
After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

News

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

Vivo Y91 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Deals

Vivo Y91 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Review

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Most Popular

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more

Realme 3 rumor roundup

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration

Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 rumor roundup

News

Realme 3 rumor roundup
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Trending

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
Realme 3 key features confirmed by Flipkart

News

Realme 3 key features confirmed by Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test

Trending

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test

हिंदी समाचार

Daiwa ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 40 इंच वाला नया स्मार्ट टीवी, ये होंगी खूबियां

Vivo Y91 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 1 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

OPPO R17 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, यहां से खरीदें

वोडाफोन यूजर्स ऐसे चेक करें अपना बैलेंस, डाटा और वैलिडिटी

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: दोनों में कौन है दमदार?

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more
Realme 3 rumor roundup

News

Realme 3 rumor roundup
After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

News

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration

Trending

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration
Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row

News

Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row