Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic launched alongside Redmi Note 7 series

The new Xiaomi Bluetooth headphones come with an IPX4 sweat resistance, and are also splash proof.

  • Published: February 28, 2019 3:21 PM IST
Xiaomi today held a launch event for its new Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 smartphones. The Chinese company took this opportunity to also launch a new pair of Bluetooth headphones, called the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic. The new earphones are priced at Rs 1,499, and will be available in options of Black and White colors. It will be up for pre-booking on Xiaomi India’s own website starting at 5:00PM today.

Xiaomi’s Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic comes with IPX4 sweat resistance rating and is splash proof as well. It comes with features like Dynamic Bass, Secure Fit buds, Bluetooth 4.1 and battery backup of up to 9 hours on a single charge. It has a 58 degrees micro-tilted sports design, and comes with an adjustable ear-hook. It weighs in at 13.6grams, which the company says is lightweight design made for long use. The two earbuds are held together by a wire which also has the volume rocker module on it. Other functions of the headphones include CVC digital noise reduction, automatic reconnection to phone, 10 meter range, low-radiation calls, low power wastage and smart 2-in-1 connection.

It also comes with a choice of five pairs of silicon earbuds that makes the device very flexible in terms of the ear size of the users. It comes with 120mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery, which has a standby time period of 260 hours. According to Xiaomi the pair of headphones can be fully charged in 2 hours time. And the Bluetooth protocols that the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic supports include HFP, A2DP, HSP and AVRCP.

