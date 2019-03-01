comscore
  • Home
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test

The Redmi Note 7 from Xiaomi doesn’t seem to be as solid as the company claims.

  • Published: March 1, 2019 10:03 AM IST
xiaomi redmi note 7 bend test

The Redmi Note 7 has been one of the highly anticipated affordable smartphones from Xiaomi as it brings a number of improvements over the predecessor while maintaining under Rs 10,000 price tag. Soon after the China launch, the company had been posting videos where the Redmi Note 7 was thrown down the stairs, used as skates, cutting board, and also used for smashing walnuts. While the smartphone survived those tests, it failed the real-life bend and durability test.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything is well known for putting the latest smartphones through a number of durability tests, and in the latest video, he put the Redmi Note 7 through the paces. The test revealed some weak spots around the power key and next to SIM tray. The plastic frame is weak too, and if you happen to keep the phone in your back pocket, and sit on it, the device might accidentally bend making the display useless.

Watch: Redmi Note 7 durability test

The back of the smartphone is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, along with an extra layer. However, even that didn’t help the glass from shattering into pieces. The Redmi Note 7 comes with water repellent coating, and the SIM card tray has a rubber seal to ensure the water doesn’t go inside and damage the internal components. Here, the YouTuber pointed out that the rubber seal is quite flimsy and snapped while ejecting the SIM tray. You’ll need to be careful when removing or replacing the SIM card.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions: Refreshing design with aggressive pricing

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions: Refreshing design with aggressive pricing

The Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4,00mAh battery and more. It runs Android Pie OS out of the box with MIUI skin on top. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting March 6.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

9999

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: March 1, 2019 10:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration
thumb-img
Trending
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
thumb-img
Trending
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
thumb-img
Trending
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 rumor roundup
News
Realme 3 rumor roundup
After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

News

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

Vivo Y91 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Deals

Vivo Y91 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Review

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Most Popular

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Realme 3 rumor roundup

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration

Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 rumor roundup

News

Realme 3 rumor roundup
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Trending

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
Realme 3 key features confirmed by Flipkart

News

Realme 3 key features confirmed by Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test

Trending

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test

हिंदी समाचार

Daiwa ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 40 इंच वाला नया स्मार्ट टीवी, ये होंगी खूबियां

Vivo Y91 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 1 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

OPPO R17 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, यहां से खरीदें

वोडाफोन यूजर्स ऐसे चेक करें अपना बैलेंस, डाटा और वैलिडिटी

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: दोनों में कौन है दमदार?

News

Realme 3 rumor roundup
News
Realme 3 rumor roundup
After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

News

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration

Trending

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration
Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row

News

Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

Trending

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset