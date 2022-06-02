comscore BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India | BGR India

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

In this episode of BGR Talks, we talk about the Asus' product roadmap, their popular line-ups of smartphones and the brand's plans in the laptop category

Dinesh Sharma   |    Published: June 2, 2022 1:50 PM IST

Hello everyone, welcome back to another episode of our weekly interview series, BGR Talks. Today, we had the pleasure to chat with the Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, Business Head of the Mobile division as Asus India; Dinesh Sharma. As part of the conversation, we talked about the recently launched gaming flagship smartphone, the ROG Phone 3. Beyond the initial demand and reception of the smartphone, we also talked about the Asus 6Z successor. Sharma also shared some details about the challenges due to COVID-19. We also ended up talking about his favorite gaming platform along with his favorites. Let’s check out the complete interview here.

