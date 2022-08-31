comscore jolla | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022 1.37

Features

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022
How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video 0.47

Features

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video
UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions 2.31

Features

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions
iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot 2.23

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

BGR Talks: Navnit Nakra CEO OnePlus India

Mr Navnit Nakra, CEO OnePlus India talks about the brand's future plans. He also talks about the 5G smartphone segment

Dinesh Sharma   |    Updated: August 31, 2022 7:44 PM IST

Hello every one, here’s another episode of BGR Talks where you will get a chance to hear from distinguished leaders of the technology industry and get to know a little bit more about their personalities, likes, and dislikes.

The guest of this episode is Mr. Navnit Nakra, CEO OnePlus India. During our interaction, we talked about OnePlus’ plans in India and the smartphone market. Mr. Nakra also talks about the brand’s future plans. He talks about the 5G smartphone segment and one of OnePlus’ most in-demand smartphone line-ups, Nord.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored