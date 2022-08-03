comscore After iOS, Android hits 50 billion app downloads | BGR India

Danny Dcruze   |    Published: August 3, 2022 7:44 PM IST

Hello everyone, here’s another episode of BGR Talks where you will get a chance to hear from distinguished leaders of the technology industry and get to know a little bit more about their personalities, their likes, and dislikes.

The guest of this episode is Mr. Amit Kumar, CEO OLX Group in India. During our interaction, we talked about the challenges OLX Autos has faced in the pre-owned car market and its future plans for the brand. They also tell us about the innovations they are working on to provide a better experience to users.

