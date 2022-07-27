comscore After iOS, Android hits 50 billion app downloads | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India 16.41

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India
BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India 15.31

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market 26.33

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market
BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India 18.09

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India

Hello everyone, here’s another episode of BGR Talks where you will get a chance to hear from distinguished leaders of the technology industry.

Md Waquar Haider   |    Published: July 27, 2022 7:06 PM IST

Hello everyone, here’s another episode of BGR Talks where you will get a chance to hear from distinguished leaders of the technology industry and get to know a little bit more about their personalities, their likes, and dislikes.

The guest of this episode is Mr. Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India. During our interaction, we talked about the Dell’s roadmap and upcoming products. Let’s check out the complete interview here.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

News

Sponsored

BGR Talks