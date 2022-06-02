comscore BGR Talks: Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India | BGR India

BGR Talks: Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India

In this episode of BGR Talks, we talk about the Asus' product roadmap, their popular line-ups of smartphones and the brand's plans in the laptop category

Danny Dcruze   |    Published: June 2, 2022 9:59 AM IST

Hello viewers, today we bring you another epsiode of BGR Talks where you will get a chance to hear from distinguished leaders of the technology industry and get to know a little bit more about their personalities, their likes and dislikes.

The guest of this episode is Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India. During our interaction, we talked about the Asus’ product roadmap, their popular line-ups of smartphones like the ROG and Zenfone as well as the brand’s plans in the laptop and Chromebook category. Let’s check out the complete interview here.

