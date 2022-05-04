The guest of this episode is Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India.

Hello every one, here’s another episode of BGR Talks where you will get a chance to hear from distinguished leaders of the technology industry and get to know a little bit more about their personalities, their likes, and dislikes.

In our interaction, we delve into interesting details about Xiaomi’s journey so far in India and discuss what lies ahead. The company has an interesting list of launches ready for this year and it plans to retain its top spot in the Indian market.