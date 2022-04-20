comscore BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President – India & MENA, HMD Global | BGR India

The guest of this episode is Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global.

Danny Dcruze   |    Published: April 20, 2022 7:24 PM IST

Hello everyone, here’s another epsiode of BGR Talks where you will get a chance to hear from distinguished leaders of the technology industry and get to know a little bit more about their personalities, their likes and dislikes.

The guest of this episode is Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President – India & MENA, HMD Global. During our interaction, we talked about the HMD’s roadmap, challenges, and upcoming devices by Nokia and how feature phones will remain pivotal in the Indian market. Let’s check out the complete interview here.

