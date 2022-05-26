comscore BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India 18.09

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India 18.23

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global 13.26

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

During our interaction, we talked about the HP India’s experience during the pandemic, their challenges, upcoming devices and even their roadmap for the Indian market

Danny Dcruze   |    Published: May 26, 2022 8:24 AM IST

Hello everyone, welcome to another episode of BGR Talks. Here you will get a chance to hear from distinguished leaders of the technology industry and get to know a little bit more about their personalities, likes, and dislikes.

The guest of this episode is Mr. Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market. During our interaction, we talked about HP India’s experience during the pandemic, their challenges, upcoming laptops, tablets, and their general roadmap for the Indian market. Let’s check out the complete interview here.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

News

Sponsored

BGR Talks