BGR Talks: Pallavi Singh, Senior Vice President, SPPL

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: May 12, 2022 1:51 PM IST

In this episode of BGR Talks, we have a special women guest who has taken her company to new heights. She heads SPPL which is exclusive licensee for the famous American brand the White Westinghouse in India. White Westinghouse entered India and expanded it’s presence in India on online platforms. BGR talks guest Pallavi Singh has been managing the company here in India. Along with her professional journey we also told her to spill some beans as to how she balances her professional and personal life.

