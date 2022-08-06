International Friendships Day is here and you must be wondering what to gift to your best buddy don’t you worry we have got you covered.

1. Carvaan Mini Price: ₹2,090. Features: 351 Pre-loaded evergreen Hindi songs USB and Bluetooth modes to enable you to enjoy your personal collection of songs FM/AM radio 3.5 mm audio jack for connecting external speakers/ headphones Aux in port for plugging in phones and other devices A rechargeable battery that last up to 5 hours Gets easily charged with any android charger 2. Instax Mini Price: ₹3,989.00 Features: New Selfie Mirror and close-up lens Built-in Flash and Automatic exposure Measurement perfect for portraits 3. Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 Price: ₹1,998.00 Features: 1.8" display 550 nits brightness Get real-time health updates on your wrist Calls & SMS quick reply 50 sports modes 4. OPPO Enco Buds Price: ₹1,598 Features: Battery Beast With 24 Hours Music On Concert Like Experience With Great Bass Supports Intelligent Call Noise Cancellation Perfect audio & video sync during the game 5. Redmi 20000mAh Power Bank Price: ₹1,698 Features: 18W Fast Charging Classic Dual Port Two-way Quick Charge Universal Compatibility