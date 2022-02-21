5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

There are many Google apps that come pre-installed in smartphones. These may include Google PlayStore, Google Maps, or YouTube. But do know about those apps that doesn’t come pre-installed and are very useful. In this video, we will tell you about top five Google apps that are free and can be installed by any smartphone user as per their interest. The list of these apps includes Google Arts & Culture, PhotoScan by Google Photos, Google Podcasts and more. Find out!