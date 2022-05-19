Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone

Here in this video we are quickly telling you 5 things that you must know about this latest offering in the galaxy F Series in form of Samsung Galaxy F23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is stealing some thunder from the dominant Chinese players in the sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone segment. Well, the Galaxy F23 5G looks like a decent step up from the Galaxy F22. The big upgrades include a more powerful SoC with 5G, a high-resolution display, and a much improved 50MP Triple camera setup. Overall, it still looks strictly like a budget offering. Having spent some more time with it, let's see if this should be your next smartphone.