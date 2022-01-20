How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Thinking how to reduce the battery consumption of your OLED screen. Heard about the Dark mode on your smartphones? Well this simple tutorial will help you enable Dark mode on your smartphones also do you know that you can schedule Dark mode on your smartphone. Watch this video and learn how you can do it.

Prabjot Kaur | Published: January 20, 2022 3:41 PM IST