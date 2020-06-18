Watch our video to know more about the latest Adobe Photoshop Camera app, which is a good photo-editing tool, especially for Instagram lovers.

Adobe has introduced a new Photoshop Camera, which is a fun and useful app. It promises to offer users close to PhotoShop-level output with you spending minimal time on editing pictures. There are a bunch of cool live animations, filters, and lenses, which are fun to play with. Adobe has promised that it will add new filters every week, so that users don’t run out of options. Watch our video to know more about the latest Adobe Photoshop Camera app, which is a good photo-editing tool, especially for Instagram lovers. Alternatively, you can also know more about the app here.