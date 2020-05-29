There are different types of lenses and picking the right one could be one difficult task, which we have made easy for you with the video above.

If you already have an interchangeable-lens camera and looking for investing in a new lens in order to get better image quality, then you have landed on the right site. There are different types of lenses and picking the right one could be one difficult task, which we have made easy for you with the video above. In this new episode with professional photographer Ashish Bharti, who shares his work on SnapoHolic, you will get to know what all you need to consider when buying a lens and what characteristics one should look at. In his interaction with host Pankaj Nath, Ashish Bharti also explains the difference between mirrorless and DSLR. Watch the video to know more about the lens.