All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features

Clubhouse is one of the most popular social media apps currently available. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about it.

BGR India   |    Updated: June 15, 2021 7:24 PM IST

Clubhouse is a social media app that allows users to make audio chatrooms, where people can listen to conversations, interviews and discussions between interesting people on various topics, or even start their own. The clubhouse rooms are similar to podcasts, but with the ability to rope in listeners to the conversation. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the popular audio-chat app.

