To help the viewers looking for better alternatives, we combed the Play Store and App Store to create this list of alternative apps.

Indian Government has just issued an interim order to ban 59 Chinese apps. This order claims that these apps “engage in activities” that harm the integrity, and defense of India. Such an order to ban multiple smartphone apps is unprecedented and leaves a large gap in the way people use their smartphones. This is likely because some of the banned apps are extremely popular in the Indian market with hundreds of thousands of app installs. In fact, some of the apps also come pre-installed on lakhs of smartphones in India.