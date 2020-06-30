comscore Features Video | Latest update Features, Technology Video News and tips Video | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new 3.39

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India 25.50

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda 25.45

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look 3.02

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

To help the viewers looking for better alternatives, we combed the Play Store and App Store to create this list of alternative apps.

Staff   |    Updated: July 1, 2020 8:46 PM IST
Indian Government has just issued an interim order to ban 59 Chinese apps. This order claims that these apps “engage in activities” that harm the integrity, and defense of India. Such an order to ban multiple smartphone apps is unprecedented and leaves a large gap in the way people use their smartphones. This is likely because some of the banned apps are extremely popular in the Indian market with hundreds of thousands of app installs. In fact, some of the apps also come pre-installed on lakhs of smartphones in India.
As soon as the order went live, countless smartphone users took to Google Play Store or Apple App Store to look for alternatives. To help the viewers looking for better alternatives, we combed the Play Store and App Store to create this list of alternative apps. We have taken the top 10 banned apps to offer one or more than one alternatives to cover your needs. You can read the text article here.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News