comscore Samsung Galaxy K zoom with 20.7-megapixel camera and hexa-core processor announced | BGR India
According to the company, customers shopping during the Great Freedom Festival can save more by getting extra 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 5, 2022 10:07 PM IST

Amazon has launched the Great Freedom Festival 2022 Sale, which is already available for its Prime members. The shopping event for non-Prime members will begin on August 6 and will go on till August 10. Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Appliances, TVs, Groceries, and more items are on sale from Amazon vendors. According to the company, customers shopping during the Great Freedom Festival can save more by getting extra 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit & Credit Cards.

