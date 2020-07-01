We installed the upgrade on a device to highlight some of these changes. Here is everything new in the upcoming Android upgrade.

Software giant Google rolled out the first Beta version of its next major smartphone OS upgrade, Android 11. Similar to the developer preview, the update is available for Google Pixel devices along with the general-use GSI images. It is also worth noting that a number of smartphone makers have already rolled out Android 11 Beta based test builds for their devices. These include OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, Oppo, and more. Google started rolling out the first Beta weeks after canceling the Android 11 Beta launch event and delaying the initial rollout. We installed the upgrade on a device to highlight some of these changes. We also went through the system to check both large and minor changes. Here is everything new in the upcoming Android upgrade.