Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

We installed the upgrade on a device to highlight some of these changes. Here is everything new in the upcoming Android upgrade.

Staff   |    Published: July 1, 2020 8:59 PM IST

Software giant Google rolled out the first Beta version of its next major smartphone OS upgrade, Android 11. Similar to the developer preview, the update is available for Google Pixel devices along with the general-use GSI images. It is also worth noting that a number of smartphone makers have already rolled out Android 11 Beta based test builds for their devices. These include OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, Oppo, and more. Google started rolling out the first Beta weeks after canceling the Android 11 Beta launch event and delaying the initial rollout. We installed the upgrade on a device to highlight some of these changes. We also went through the system to check both large and minor changes. Here is everything new in the upcoming Android upgrade.

