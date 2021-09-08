Apple has announced the release date of iPhone 13. It has sent invitations to the press for a special launch event for the same.

Apple iPhone 13 launch invite : Apple has announced the release date of iPhone 13 which will take place on 14 th of September on a special launch event which will be streamed online due to the Covid 19 pandemic. It has also sent out invitations to the press. At this virtual iPhone 13 launch event, Apple is expected to unveil iPhone 13 series. Although, there isn’t any confirmation on the same as the invite does not have any clue that reveals the name of upcoming iPhone models. Watch this video to know more about this new upcoming launch.