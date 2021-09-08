comscore eeexp-shen | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Features
  • iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Apple Sends Invite For It's Launch Event

Videos

Watch Next

Best Free Android Games To Play : Brawl Stars, AnimA And More ! 1.26

Features

Best Free Android Games To Play : Brawl Stars, AnimA And More !
List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More ! 1.80

Features

List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !
WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp? 1.19

Features

WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp?
Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look ! 2.13

Features

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Apple Sends Invite For It's Launch Event

Apple has announced the release date of iPhone 13. It has sent invitations to the press for a special launch event for the same.

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: September 8, 2021 5:54 PM IST

Apple iPhone 13 launch invite : Apple has announced the release date of  iPhone 13 which will take place on 14 th of September on a special launch event which will be streamed online due to the Covid 19 pandemic. It has also sent out invitations to the press. At this virtual iPhone 13 launch event, Apple is expected to unveil iPhone 13 series. Although, there isn’t any confirmation on the same as the invite does not have any clue that reveals the name of upcoming iPhone models. Watch this video to know more about this new upcoming launch.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

Sponsored