Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

While the date of the forthcoming Apple Spring Event 2022 is not yet confirmed, a lot of Apple fans are excited for the gadgets the company will launch. The well-built speculations suggest that Apple is going to release noteworthy products such as the next generation iPhone SE, iPad Air, and Mac mini, among others. In this video, let’s find out everything about these products!