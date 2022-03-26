comscore | BGR India
  • Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

According to latest reports, tech giant Apple is planning to modify and rebrand A15 Bionic chipset which is based on the 5nm process to A16 for iPhone 14.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 26, 2022 11:55 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 latest news: iPhone 14 will get launched within a few months. But the expected features and specs have started doing rounds on internet. According to latest reports, tech giant Apple is planning to modify and rebrand A15 Bionic chipset which is based on the 5nm process to A16 for iPhone 14. Analyst Ming-Ci Kuo suggests that the company may launch iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max models with the previous generation chipset. Checkout our latest video for more details.

