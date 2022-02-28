comscore | BGR India

Pavni Jain   |    Published: February 28, 2022 10:09 PM IST

Asus 8z 5G launched in India on February 28, 2022. The smartphone has arrived with compact form factor and competent features. The features include an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 64MP dual rear camera set-up, and a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charger. The smartphone retains a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Users can choose between Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver colour options. For more details, watch our latest video!

