Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Asus 8z 5G launched in India on February 28, 2022. The smartphone has arrived with compact form factor and competent features. The features include an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 64MP dual rear camera set-up, and a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charger. The smartphone retains a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Users can choose between Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver colour options. For more details, watch our latest video!